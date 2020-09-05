Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Are Expecting a Baby 7 Months After Her Miscarriage

Let's hope a werewolf doesn't imprint on this baby.

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Lynn revealed on Instagram that they're expecting a baby. "For those that don't know, we are pregnant," the Twilight star shared. "Thank you all for lining with us, praying for us, supporting us. We're so excited."

Brittany, who had a miscarriage in February, added, "This is not a drill. This is not a throwback."

"It was a surprise," she continued. "You know, obviously it was a surprise losing our daughter at the beginning of the year. That was tough, and still is. There still are hard moments. We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future."

Brittany said that despite her miscarriage she and Kellan are excited about their "little promise baby," especially since they "didn't know" if she'd be able to conceive again.