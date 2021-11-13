Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Taylor Lautner is ready to be off the market!

The Twilight actor took to Instagram to share the sweet and special news that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and registered nurse, Tay Dome.

"11.11.2021," he began his caption on Saturday, Nov. 12, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Along with his announcement, the 29-year-old star posted behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he popped the big question. In one image, Tay looked emotional with her hands placed over her mouth while Taylor was down on one knee. The other picture captured an intimate moment between the two, which showed Tay wrapping her hands around the actor's face.

The backdrop looked straight out of a fairytale, as bouquets of red roses and dimly lit candles were placed alongside them. Moreover, red petals were sprinkled on the floor.

"my absolute best friend," Tay wrote on Instagram. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."