Inside Kirsten Dunst's Road to Finding Love With Jesse Plemons

Watch : Kirsten Dunst Reveals Why Her Son Got Into a Fight With Jimmy Kimmel's Son at School

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons only do dysfunction onscreen.

The couple hit it off—and earned Emmy nominations—playing the endlessly misguided Peggy Blumquist and her husband Ed, a butcher with some serious self-defense skills but really poor judgment.

"He's my favorite actor—the best I've ever worked with," Dunst told PorterEdit in 2019. "I just knew he would be in my life forever. I didn't know what capacity that would be at the time. When [Fargo] was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn't get together until a year later. We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."

Sure enough, they got engaged in 2017, welcomed sons Ennis Howard and James Robert, now 5 and 2, and eventually married in 2022.

In the meantime, they played yet another uncomfortably wedded couple in 2021's The Power of the Dog and are in theaters now on dueling sides of a disturbing political divide in the dystopian thriller Civil War.