Love was in the air at the 2020 Oscars.

On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara looked head over heels for one another while attending the 92nd Academy Awards. Before heading into the big show, the longtime couple made their Oscars debut as a couple as they posed on the red carpet together and put their love on display for all to see. Once inside, Mara cheered Phoenix on as the Joker star accepted his Academy Award for Best Actor. But, that wasn't even their cutest moment from the night.

To celebrate his victory, the duo grabbed some grub from Monty's Good Burger in Los Angeles, which is known for its plant-based menu. Still dressed in their Oscars best, Phoenix and Mara can be seen looking even more in love as they dig into their burgers. Their post-award show bite to eat was captured by photographer Greg Williams, who graciously shared it on social media. Without a doubt, it will go down in history as the most adorable Oscars After Party ever.