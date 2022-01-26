Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

Watch : Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Baby No. 1

Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are engaged! Well, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are.

Four years after they started dating, the Home Alone star and the Disney alum are ready to tie the knot. Song, 33, confirmed the news on Jan. 25 while stepping out in Beverly Hills with a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger.

This relationship milestone comes less than a year after the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress gave birth to the couple's first child. While the private pair kept Song's pregnancy out of the spotlight, Culkin's rep confirmed the arrival of their son Dakota Song Culkin in April. "We are overjoyed," the stars, who named their baby after Culkin's late sister, said in a statement at the time.

Since then, the couple has kept their son off of social media, but Song did recently reference him in a November Instagram post. Alongside a photo of herself and Culkin at a Los Angeles Rams football game, the Dollface actress wrote, "Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son."