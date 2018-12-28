The celebrations continue for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family.

This week, their 32-year-old son and actor Wyatt Russell got engaged to Meredith Hagner. The 31-year-old actress, known for roles on shows like Younger, posted on her Instagram a photo of the massive round diamond halo engagement ring he got her and a photo of them embracing after his proposal, which took place in Snowmass Village, Colorado, where Goldie and Hawn own a home.

"The love of my dang life proposed to me," Meredith wrote. "He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

The two met and fell in love on the set of the 2016 independent comedy film Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Wyatt's famous parents had also met on a set of a movie, the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and started dating while filming Swing Shift in 1983.