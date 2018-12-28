Wyatt Russell Proposes to Actress Meredith Hagner With a Massive Engagement Ring

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 1:34 PM

Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The celebrations continue for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family.

This week, their 32-year-old son and actor Wyatt Russell got engaged to Meredith Hagner. The 31-year-old actress, known for roles on shows like Younger, posted on her Instagram a photo of the massive round diamond halo engagement ring he got her and a photo of them embracing after his proposal, which took place in Snowmass Village, Colorado, where Goldie and Hawn own a home.

"The love of my dang life proposed to me," Meredith wrote. "He is the best guy in the world. It was an epic surprise surrounded by our closest family and I would give the proposal 5 stars on yelp!!!!!"

The two met and fell in love on the set of the 2016 independent comedy film Folk Hero & Funny Guy. Wyatt's famous parents had also met on a set of a movie, the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and started dating while filming Swing Shift in 1983.

Wyatt and Meredith's engagement comes months after the two bought a $1.7 million house together, according to the Los Angeles Times. The news also comes less than three months after the Hawn-Russell family welcomed a new addition; his sister Kate Hudson gave birth to baby Rani Rose, her first daughter and her third child and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

This will mark Wyatt's second marriage. He and first wife Sanne Hamers, a stylist, split in 2015 after three years of marriage and divorced in 2017.

