Shop 52 Bravo-Approved Amazon Deals: Kyle Richards, Ariana Madix, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant & More

Do you want to shop like a Bravo star? You may think this possibility is out of your budget, but that's not true. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has incredible deals on products recommended by your favorite cast members from Real Housewives, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, and Summer House.
Whether you're looking for beauty essentials, home decor, or fashion must-haves, these Bravolebrities have you covered. You'll love these picks from Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Ariana Madix, Gizelle Bryant, Kenya Moore, Lala Kent, Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, and more. There's just one catch: you need to act fast because today is the last day to snag these deals.
Beauty Deals
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Serum
Ariana Madix said that this is "one of [her] favorite serums to use." She remarked, "I love Vitamin C. It's really good for your skin. It's really good for anti-aging. It also smells really good."
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
Paige DeSorbo said, "I've used these since high school and they're the best things ever. It's better than going to the dentist. This is my favorite." Paige's pick has 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Kathy Hilton used this spray-on moisturizer during a July 2021 RHOBH episode, telling her sister Kyle Richards she keeps it in her bag because her skin gets dry.
This is an innovative, spray-on moisturizer that you need to achieve dewy skin. In addition to delivering a fast-absorbing hydration boost, it creates that look of glowing skin in an instant. You can use it under makeup, over makeup, or even on your bare skin to get your glow on. It's also a great makeup refresher/setting spray, especially if you want to prevent that cakey look.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my faves!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
"The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan," Gizelle Bryant said. This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 41,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Marysol Patton told E!, "I always put on the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara!" It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Gray Concealer Spray
"I use color spray from L'Oreal (blonde/dark blonde)," Alexia Nepola told E!.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Paige DeSorbo explained, "I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers."
Paige's glow lotion comes in 4 shades. It has 25,200+ 5-star reviews and it has also been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Melissa Gorga gushed, "Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water
Lala Kent said, "Your skin needs hydrating too! It gives my skin a nice glow."
Lala's recommendation is a top-seller with 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This was also recommended by Olympian Suni Lee, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, and Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart, and WAGS alum Nicole Williams.
Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face with Vitamin B5 and Ceramides
Lisa Rinna raved, "I could bathe in hyaluronic acid. This is hydrating hyaluronic acid serum. This is lovely."
This serum has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CoverGirl Easy Breezy Brow Micro-Fine + Define Pencil
Katie Maloney adores this brow pencil because "you don't need a sharpener" and it has a built-in spoolie to blend and create "hair-like" lines. She even uses the brow pencil as an eyeliner sometimes. Katie's pick has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies
Kathy revealed, "I live in these. These are great and dressy too if you want. Dorit [Kemsley] taught me about these."
Kathy's velvet scrunchies come in many color combinations and they have 36,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent told E!.
Lala Kent's skincare must-have has 59,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
"A lot of people have recommended this little cleansing brush. I like this one because it's more sanitary to me than Clarisonic. It comes in a little bag. If you want that extra clean and you feel like you can never get the makeup off, this is the product that you need," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's cleansing brush is available in 5 colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This Neutrogena oil has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool with Precision Cover, 3ct
Brynn Whitfield shared, "I actually shave my face. I use these. They're really great to do a little dermaplaning. Shave your face and put on your little headband."
Brynn's pick has 142,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
"I have the satin pillowcase for your hair and skin. This is amazing, especially if your experience static in your hair," Madison LeCroy said.
Madison's pillowcase comes in 27 colors and 8 sizes. Her pick has 22,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This scrub has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum
Porsha Williams raved, "This is a must. This serum is so bomb. This is TruSkin Vitamin C. By the third or the fourth day, my skin was glowing. And it actually felt baby soft."
Kenya Moore said, "I love this Vitamin C. In case you guys don't know, Vitamin C brightens your skin. If you have dull skin, you need this Vitamin C serum. It has hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E as well. This little guy applies a powerful punch. Use this after toner for a brighter complexion."
This Vitamin C serum has 59,100+ 5-star reviews from Amazon customers.
DERMA E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment
Porsha Williams shared, "It will completely change the texture of your under eye. This is an eye-lifting cream. When you put it on, it is so light and hydrating. Use this every morning and every night. Thank me later."
Porsha's eye cream has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Boscia Luminizing Charcoal Mask
"When you peel it off your skin will look so glowy and absolutely beautiful. It's imperative when you wear lots of makeup, or even if you're not a makeup wearer, that you clean your pores. This will unclog your pores so you don't have blackheads and things like that," Porsha Williams shared.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Paige DeSorbo said, "When I do my slicked back buns, this is the only hair stick that I will use. It's like a legitimate adult glue stick. It's the easiest one to use. It's a hair wax stick. You're going to have the best slicked back bun. I absolutely swear by these."
This hair care essential has 27,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earlie recommended this hair wax to E! shoppers too.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
"I like to spray this in my hair and put on my sun hat. This is a great detangler. I like the size for traveling," Kyle Richards shared in her Mexico travel guide.
Kyle previously recommended this detangler and her niece Paris Hilton used it on her wedding day. Selena Gomez, and Dancing With the Stars alum Witney Carson have used it too. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Margaret Josephs explained, "This is a treatment I put on my hair after I get out of the shower before I blow dry it. It's a bond smoother, so you don't get the frizzies. I just really love to use this all the time."
Melissa Gorga said, "It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 40,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Revlon Eyeshadow Palette
"Get yourself some really good neutrals," Lisa Rinna advised.
This affordable pick has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa likes the neutral palette and there are 3 additional picks to choose from.
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
"I've used this mascara for I don't even know how many years, forever and a day. I don't like to wear lashes. If you want to look like you have lashes on, this is my go-to. It's amazing. Everyone I turn onto it ends up using it and never ends up going back [to their previous mascara]," Kyle Richards said.
More From Kyle: "I love the thick brush. The brush is key. I can reapply this product and keep reapplying to build it up. Makeup artists that I work with end up using this too. This is my favorite mascara."
This mascara has 54,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
Kenya Moore said, "I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation."
These sponges have 73,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Fashion Deals
Reoria Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit
"Bodysuits are an absolute must for life. I've absolutely cracked the code for bodysuits. I know which ones to order on Amazon. This is by far my favorite bodysuit. I have this in every single color. It's the softest material ever. I just wear them all the time. You can wear this with so many things." Paige DeSorbo shared.
This bodysuit has 26,100+ 5-star reviews on Amazon and comes in 25 colors.
Kisskiko Butterfly Hair Claw Clips- Set of 4
"I'm not good at doing my own hair, so I love to add some cute accessories that just spice up my hair and I don't have to do too much. These come in four colors," Scheana Shay said.
These four-piece sets come in 10 color combinations.
Mangopop Crew Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"This bodysuit is a staple. This goes with everything: jeans, leather pants, ski suit. A bodysuit is key. It's very flattering and it holds everything in," Kyle Richards said in her Aspen shopping guide.
Kyle's bodysuit comes in 24 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
Kathy Hilton declared, "These are so me. The are The Matrix glasses, baby. These are a great stocking stuffer. If you go to my page, you're going to see me with these glasses on. They're not too heavy. They're really comfortable."
These sunglasses are available in 11 colors and have 10,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Dress
"There's something about a high neckline like this that I just love. And it's open in the back. This is the most casual. I love this dress because you can wear this to multiple places. It's obviously not for a black tie wedding, but this would work for a garden wedding," Paige DeSorbo shared in her wedding looks roundup.
Paige's dress comes in 26 colors and has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavilia Premium Womens Plush Soft Robe
"This cozy robe is great for a night in or for a present for yourself. Or a present for somebody else. It's really cute and cozy. It's not too thick. I love this soft baby pink. It comes in a lot of colors," Kyle Richards said in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
Kyle's robe comes in 14 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SA106 Womens Boyfriend Style XXL Oversize Horned Rim Thick Plastic Sunglasses
"Oversized sunglasses, we all need them. These are great oversized sunglasses. They have UV protection. These are super cute. What I love about these is that they're very light. I had surgery on my nose, so I can't wear anything heavy on my nose. Even though these are oversized, they're very light," Kyle Richards shared.
You can also score these in 12 other colors. These shades have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jiasuqi Cross Open Toe Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
Kathy Hilton said, "Those I love! I do go out with slippers. I'm just like Justin Bieber. Lisa Rinna would love those. We should get those for her."
Kathy's slippers are available in 24 different patterns and colors. These slippers have 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Home Deals
American Soft Linen Towel Set, 2 Bath Towels 2 Hand Towels 2 Washcloths
Teresa Giudice said, "These are great to help dry your hair and you're body. I love these. They're the perfect size and they're soft."
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer with Recipe Book
Porsha Williams shared, "I had been hearing about air frying and I heard that it was a healthier way to cook. I absolutely love it." It has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N' Strain Silicone Clip-On Colander
Dorinda Medley said, "This is one of my favorites. It's so simple. Sometimes those simple ideas that people come up with are the best, don't you think? This is a great strainer. What I love about this strainer is that it attaches to your pan."
This sheets set is available in five colors and five sizes. It has 109,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MH Mylune Home Ultra Soft Leopard Throw Blanket
Melissa Gorga said, "I feel like everybody needs one of these cozy leopard vibes blankets. When you can't figure out gifts for people, a blanket always works. Everyone always loves this blanket. I actually have them in multiple colors. I use this one every night. Joe [Gorga] uses another color every single night, a darker brown."
Bearhug Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Kyle Richards shared, "Not only is this so cute and so soft, but a heated blanket, oh my god. I know so many people who would need this because they're cold all the time. Look how cute this is. I really like this one because it's pretty."
RGB World Farmhouse Beads
Lala Kent shared, "I put these in Ocean's nursery. I thought that this would be so cute in there to hang around the drapes as a little accent. You can really use them for a lot of different things though."
Le Creuset Signature Saucepan
If you want to make Luann de Lessep's Eggs a la Francaise the next time you cook breakfast, she says, "A saucepan from Le Creuset is my go-to." Choose from tons of colors.
Miatone Outdoor Portable Bluetooth Speaker Wireless Waterproof
"Music is so important when entertaining it sets the tone. Have a Bluetooth speaker and play from your playlist upbeat and fun music," Garcelle Beauvais said.
Nest Fragrances Candle
Kathy said, "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours. At Nicky [Hilton]'s wedding, she had them inside where we did the ceremony. We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful. I think a candle is your best bet."
