Nicole Williams Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $6 Lipstick With 22,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Nicole Williams because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

WAGS alum Nicole Williams always brings it with the glam. She has curated a signature look that exudes an effortless sophistication at all times. Usually, you can spot Nicole with a sleek middle part in her hair, often with a low bun. If you've been trying to nail that aesthetic, she shared her affordable must-haves and tips, so you can pull off her go-to style. The reality TV alum also shared her go favorite lipstick and lip liner combination with E! News readers.

Nicole's favorite lipstick is surprisingly affordable with a $6 price tag. It's also super popular with 22,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Nicole shared her favorite hair care, makeup, and skincare products along with the snacks she keeps in her bag.