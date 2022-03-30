Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Shares Affordable Home Finds From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"You should see my apartment. I get Amazon boxes delivered daily," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said during a recent Amazon Live session. She told Amazon shoppers, "I am still balling on a budget because I don't know any other way.
"This is the home decor edition. I have obviously moved into a new place," the newly single Bravo star said. Lala elaborated, "I find that the finishing touches on my place are what I'm having the most fun with." Specifically, Lala revealed, "I'm really into neutrals. I love my greys, my creams, my whites. I'm afraid of boldness, so when I'm feeling bold, I love to love accent pillows."
If you want to ball on a budget with some decorative finishing touches, check out Lala's Amazon picks.
Hutip Bubble Candle Vanilla Scented- Set of 2
"I love candles so much. These candles are scented, but they are so cute, so I probably will not burn these. I got them as accent candles just for looks. I just love them. They are so so so cute. I got them to put on this little tray." These candles also come in pink and blue.
PuTwo Tray Mirror
"I love a good tray, a mirrored tray. That's when I realized that I am my mother. She loves a good tray. She put a mirrored tray on everything. I love this tray. You can put this on a nightstand as a little accent."
Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke recommended this tray and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple colors to choose from.
Supply Flora Gold Evil Eye Ring Bowl
"I had to get this because it's an evil eye and I am about to ward off all of the evil energy. I got this to put my rings in or my little earrings in. It is technically a ring bowl, but you can use it for everything. My keys definitely fit in here. It's another cute little accent. I love this."
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
"This is an extra soft faux fur blanket. I love a faux fur blanket. I don't ever think you can have enough of them because they're great accents. You can toss them over your ottoman or couch. I also love to put them in a cute little basket."
This blanket comes in seven colors and three sizes. It has 19,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yimi's Dream Woven Basket with Lid
"I have a basket next to my couch that has super chic blankets in it. I even pop out a little bit of the faux fur because it is chic. You can never have too many woven baskets. I became obsessed with the woven baskets with lids after I had [daughter] Ocean. I need functional and cute now that I have a baby. It's super cute. I have these all over my apartment. I can't get enough of them. They're chic, but also kid friendly. You can also use this as a hamper."
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert- Pack of 2
"I would say that the best way to change up the look of a room is pillows. I got these pillows. They come in a set of two."
These pillow inserts are available in many sizes and they have 85,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WLNUI Set of 2 Light Grey Decorative Pillow Covers
"These faux fur pillow covers are so cute. I'm craving this icy grey in my home right now."
These pillow covers are available in four sizes and four colors. They have 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Morgan Home Decorative Textured Zebra Velvet Plush Throw Pillow Cushions Cover
"You guys, I'm so into animal print and no one can change my mind about it. I feel like animal prints are a neutral. This is gorgeous. It's a zebra print. How amazing is that?"
These pillow covers come in seven colors and patterns
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Strength + Energy (Pineapple Coconut), Coffee Table Jar
"This candle smells so good. This one is for strength and energy. It's pineapple and coconut. Oh my gosh, it's so good. I don't know if any of you watch Real Housewives of Potomac, but three wicks. Three-wick candle, bam. That was a really funny storyline."
This Amazon bestselling candle comes in many scents and it has 33,900+ 5-star reviews.
Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman Foot Rest
"This is my velvet storage footrest. You guys, this is so cute. This is amazing storage. I need storage when it comes to my step stools." There are 15 colors to choose from.
Livelynine Vintage Silver Wallpaper Stick and Peel
"I love wallpaper, you guys. I became obsessed with wallpaper after the last house that I lived in. I was thinking that painting walls is boring. Then, I realized wallpaper is still a thing. The wallpaper is hitting right on Amazon. I got this for my downstairs bathroom because this is so chic."
Lifver Coasters for Drinks, Set of 6
"My mother was obsessed with coasters because you don't want to leave a ring on the table. I got these coasters. They're super light and super amazing. I'm really into this look. Anything that's marble-looking, I want it in my house. You have the wood on the back so it doesn't slip around."
These coasters have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
D’Eco Octagon Gold Metal Coaster Holders- Set of 2
"I got these little holders for my coasters. These are very chic and there's just something very bougie about having coasters."
Elements of Style: Designing a Home & a Life by Erin Gates
"You need to have accent books. I'm obsessed. I don't even care if you like to read. For me, I'm obsessed with what the name of the book is and what the outside of the book looks like because I need it to add to my decor. I think this book is so chic to have in a home that's fabulous. It's also a New York Times bestseller."
This book has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chanel: Collections and Creations by Daniele Bott
"This is Chanel. How cute! I would stack the books and put a little plant or candle on top as an accent." This book has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Give Them Lala by Lala Kent
"It really is crazy looking at this book. By the way, this book is all real [about] things I've gone through. I'm really excited to write a second book. I would really like for you to read this and tell me what you think. I have lived many many lifetimes since this book."
RGB World Farmhouse Beads
"I put these in Ocean's nursery. I thought that this would be so cute in there to hang around the drapes as a little accent. You can really use them for a lot of different things though."
The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher recommended these decorative beads too. They have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Basdhe Ceramic Vase Set of 3
"This is a ceramic vase set. I have these in my bedroom. I'm obsessed with these. They come in a set of three. These are on my dresser. They're so cute and very very simple, which I love."
Silverwood The Hive Gilded Table Lamp with Shade
"I fell in love with this lamp. I love that this is easy to mix and match with your decor. It's amazing."
Yecaye One-Cord Channel Cable Concealer
"I'm going to be so honest with you guys right now. The reason that I even know about cord hiders is because I did a video about Ocean's nursery before she was born and everyone was like "before that baby is born, you must hide the cords. It is also way more aesthetically pleasing when the cords are hidden."
This product has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nugorise Pen Holder
"This is a metal pencil holder. I got this for the office. I love gold. I'm very into gold. I thought this was very good for the office. This is a must. I just love being organize."
Cosweet 3 Pack LED Decorative Neon Night Signs
"I love these LED lights. How cute! I'm doing a lot to the office right now. I want people to walk in and be like "This is fun. She must be on the verge of building an empire." They're so cute. Don't you love them?"
There are two three-piece sets to choose from.
Votum Organized Chaos 18 Month Large Daily Planners/Calendars
"I use this and I'm obsessed. It has fun little stickers in here. Organizing is fun, you guys. Being planned is a cool thing. These squares a big. Everything that I need to remember fits in these squares. I'm able to fit everything in here. I love this thing. It's easy for me to stay organized with this. I've been buying these since 2018."
This planner is available in 7 colors and it has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Tishaa Bling Cup Holder Organizer
"This is a bling cup organizer. You can put pencils or makeup brushes in here. I thought it was cute."
Deweisn Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Mirror With 21 Led Lights, Touch Screen and 3x/2x/1x Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
"I found the best makeup mirror ever. You guys are going to die. Not only does it take batteries, it also charges. It's the best of both worlds. This is a must. All you do is click and you've got your lights. It has magnifying mirrors on the sides. This is what sold me. It's hard to put fake eyelashes on and do a winged liner with a normal mirror. I need to zoom in with this mirror. Your makeup will be flawless with this mirror."
This mirror comes in 7 colors and it has 13,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Awenia Makeup Organizer 360-Degree Rotating, Adjustable Makeup Storage
"This is a makeup organizer. It spins. It's a makeup organizer, however, I got it for my jewelry. There are a bunch of little slots you can rearrange."
This makeup storage organizer comes in a few different colors and it has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
