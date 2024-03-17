Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Says Past Relationships Taught Her to Look for Red Flags

Watch : Teen Mom's Taylor Selfridge Gives Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Briana DeJesus is on the hunt for a new man and f--k boys need not apply.

"My list is long," the longtime Teen Mom star told E! News in an exclusive interview, before detailing her relationship non-negotiables. "There are a lot of things that I've been through in my past that have put me into this moment of, like, now I know what to look out for, all the red flags. I just want a stable man. I want a man man, I don't want a little boy that I've been so used to dating back in the past."

Bobby Scott, the security guard she dated back in 2022, seemed to fit the bill more than most.

"This is my first real mature relationship that I've ever really experienced," she told E! News at the time. "This is a grown man. This is not a little boy. He's wanting to settle down."