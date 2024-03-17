Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Says Past Relationships Taught Her to Look for Red Flags

Briana DeJesus is on the hunt for a new man and f--k boys need not apply.
"My list is long," the longtime Teen Mom star told E! News in an exclusive interview, before detailing her relationship non-negotiables. "There are a lot of things that I've been through in my past that have put me into this moment of, like, now I know what to look out for, all the red flags. I just want a stable man. I want a man man, I don't want a little boy that I've been so used to dating back in the past."
Bobby Scott, the security guard she dated back in 2022, seemed to fit the bill more than most.
"This is my first real mature relationship that I've ever really experienced," she told E! News at the time. "This is a grown man. This is not a little boy. He's wanting to settle down."
And though Bobby didn't prove to be her Mr. Right, Briana feels like he—and the guys she dated before—provided her with some crucial romantic intel.
"I am the common denominator," acknowledged Briana, who shares 12-year-old daughter Nova with high school boyfriend Devoin Austin III, and 6-year-old daughter Stella with ex Luis Hernandez. "So it's obviously me to a certain extent."
Which is why moving forward she's focused on "being more self-aware," she shared. "I was so immature and I didn't know any better. Now I'm at a place of like, I'm not going to do that. I'm going to look out for all these red flags. I'm going to make sure the next person that comes in my life is a good person."
Ideally her person.
Surrounded by engaged pairs (Jade Cline and then-husband-to-be Sean Austin), newlyweds (Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis) and more established spouses like Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra and Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney while filming the third season of MTV's Teen Mom: Family Reunion left the 29-year-old feeling particularly hopeful about doing the damn thing.
"That's where I'm at now," she explained. "I'm almost 30 years old. I want to get married. I want to possibly have another child. I want to settle down. And I have all these married couples around me and I love it so much because they just give me hope. I can't wait for it to be my time."
And perhaps that moment may come sooner than viewers might expect. Signing on for a few weeks of filming in Cartagena was an easy yes for the Florida resident ("I just heard Colombia and I was like, 'I'm in!'") mostly because it held a whole country's worth of possibilities.
"I've never been there before," noted Briana, "and I wanted to have a great time. You'll just have to see if I find somebody or not."
Of course, she's not the only cast member with love on the brain. Keep reading to see how the rest of the Teen Mom stars are keeping things muy caliente in the romance department.