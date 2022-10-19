Watch Briana DeJesus' Boyfriend Bobby Scott Make His Teen Mom Debut

Watch : Teen Mom Star Briana DeJesus Addresses Relationship Status

You know it's serious when the boyfriend agrees to film.

During the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana DeJesus, 28, introduced viewers to her boyfriend Bobby Scott, 42, for the very first time.

"We've been keeping it a secret for a while and now this relationship is pretty serious," she said in her confessional. "I don't want to have another failed relationship on national TV. I think I'm more nervous than Bobby is."

After flying to her boyfriend's hometown of Detroit, the MTV reality star enjoyed a meal out with Bobby as cameras rolled. And while Bobby was previously a security guard for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, he's never been in front of the camera—until now.

"I feel comfortable," he told Briana before making a zero with his fingers. "That's how many f--ks I give. It's going to be good to meet your girls."

Briana, however, isn't ready to introduce Bobby to her three kids just yet.