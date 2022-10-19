Watch Briana DeJesus' Boyfriend Bobby Scott Make His Teen Mom Debut

In the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana DeJesus filmed her first scene with boyfriend Bobby Scott and shared just how serious they are.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 19, 2022 5:16 PMTags
TVReality TVTeen MomCouplesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Teen Mom Star Briana DeJesus Addresses Relationship Status

You know it's serious when the boyfriend agrees to film. 

During the Oct. 18 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana DeJesus, 28, introduced viewers to her boyfriend Bobby Scott, 42, for the very first time.

"We've been keeping it a secret for a while and now this relationship is pretty serious," she said in her confessional. "I don't want to have another failed relationship on national TV. I think I'm more nervous than Bobby is." 

After flying to her boyfriend's hometown of Detroit, the MTV reality star enjoyed a meal out with Bobby as cameras rolled. And while Bobby was previously a security guard for Teen Mom: Family Reunion, he's never been in front of the camera—until now.

"I feel comfortable," he told Briana before making a zero with his fingers. "That's how many f--ks I give. It's going to be good to meet your girls."

Briana, however, isn't ready to introduce Bobby to her three kids just yet.

photos
Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"One day. For now, no," she explained. "We're going to walk slow. When we know it's time, we'll just know. It's just hard because in my last relationship, I got really close to his kids and then when we broke up, I also broke up with the kids and it was hard."

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Matthew Perry "Grateful to Be Alive" After Addiction Battle

3

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

Briana added, "I don't want to traumatize the kids. I've been through a lot of s--t, but I still have hope. I'm excited to see where this goes."

Earlier in the episode, Briana met up with her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, to share just how different this relationship feels. Despite a 15-year age difference, the Teen Mom star said, "I think he could be the one."

And despite many years of heartbreak, the former 16 and Pregnant star can't believe she is receiving another chance at love. 

"I still don't think this is real," Briana shared in her confessional. "I feel like it's too good to be true or I don't deserve him at all, but obviously I do if God put him in my path."

MTV

Back in August, Briana opened up to E! News about her new relationship. While the reality star has been an open book about her past romances, Briana said she wanted to do things different this time around.

"I feel like I've always found a relationship, but it's never worked out and I don't want another failed relationship so I kept this one near to my heart until I was sure and ready," she noted. "I think everybody in this world wants to be loved, wants to feel love, wants to see love and you just got to continue kissing these ugly frogs until you finally meet the right one. Sometimes it takes a long time, but it'll happen."

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

2

Matthew Perry "Grateful to Be Alive" After Addiction Battle

3

Jana Kramer Says Mike Caussin Cheated on Her With More Than 13 Women

4

Meghan Markle Breaks Silence on Queen Elizabeth II's Death

5

Emma Watson Addresses Decades-Long Romance Speculation with Tom Felton