Teen Mom Star Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is ready to walk down the aisle again.
The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share that she and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley are engaged.
"Two souls, one heart," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 20, along with photos from the romantic beachside proposal. "It's official!!"
Following the big moment, Leah told People that Jaylan popped the question with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry on Aug. 19 during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica.
"It feels amazing," she shared with the outlet. "I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else,"
Leah, 30, first rose to fame after her first pregnancy was documented on the MTV series. As cameras rolled, she welcomed twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, now 12, with then-boyfriend Corey Simms. The couple were married from 2010 to 2011. Leah was then married to Jeremy Calvert from 2012 to 2015. They share 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith.
The reality star went Instagram official with Jaylan in September 2021.
"Leah is excited about becoming exclusive with Jaylan, and they both are enjoying their time with each other," her rep told E! News at the time. "While she has been nervous in the past about introducing someone new to the girls, the meeting went really well."
Fans got an insight into their relationship on an episode of Teen Mom Family Vacation when the two were captured in having FaceTime conversation about Jaylan joining his girlfriend on the trip.
"We have a life coach here and I'm trying not to be as guarded," she told Jaylan on the Jan. 25 episode. "I'm trying to accept your kindness. I need to let the walls come down and I'm scared to let the walls come down."
Jaylan replied, "I'm not planning to do this temporarily. I haven't been in a relationship in a minute so I'm not just doing this s--t for fun. I plan on being here for a long time."
Leah later opened up about her new romance in an exclusive interview with E! News, calling Jaylan "absolutely perfect."
"He's just every quality that I wanted in someone," she shared January." The way that he is with my kids, I don't know if there's ever going to be another because he's just great."