Teen Mom's Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Welcome 2nd Child

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 10:47 AM
It's a girl!
Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The couple just welcomed their second child into their little family. Mackenzie confirmed the news via Instagram, welcoming her beautiful baby girl Stella Edwards into the mix.
"Welcome to the world sweet Stella!" she captioned a sweet picture with Stella and Ryan. "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already." The couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their son Jagger Edwards in October 2018. Ryan also shares son Bentley Edwards with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie is also mother to a son named Hudson from a previous relationship.
The pair initially announced that they were pregnant with baby number two in July of last year, and although they had plans to leave Teen Mom, the pair has remained on the show.
Over the course of the last decade, Ryan's relationship with his ex and mother of his first child has seen some ups and downs, but fans have watched as they've tried to patch things up in the best interest of their son Bentley. Maci married her husband Taylor McKinney in 2016, and the couple has two children together. They welcomed daughter Jayde McKinney in 2015 and later had son Maverick McKinney in 2016.
Congrats to the Edwards' on their new bundle of joy!
