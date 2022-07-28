Teen Mom: Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Amber Portwood Loses Custody

Andrew Glennon has shared his thoughts after a decision was made in his custody battle with Amber Portwood.
"We endured the nightmare," he exclusively told E! News. "Now we get to live the dream."
An Indiana judge awarded Andrew primary physical and sole legal custody of his and Amber's 4-year-old son James, per court documents obtained by The Sun. The judge also granted Andrew's request to relocate James to California. However, Andrew is ordered to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion."
As for Amber, the Teen Mom star has been granted overnights with James that will be exercised every month, per the outlet. Her allotted time with the 4-year-old will alternate between the states of California and Indiana.
Following the judge's decision, Amber, who is also mom to 13-year-old Leah with ex Gary Shirley, shared in a statement that she has "worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children."
"While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past," she told E! News, later adding, "If your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will."
She noted, "I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."
The 32-year-old appeared in Teen Mom OG from 2009 to 2017, followed by the shows Teen Mom: Girls' Night In and Teen Mom: Family Reunion this year.