I’m a Shopping Editor, Here Is My New Year’s Skincare Resolutions List for 2024

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm not someone who hit the genetic lottery. Instead, I've been struggling with oily skin that is super sensitive. As a result, I have spent so much time and money trying beauty products, just hoping something worked for my skin, but settling for "at least it didn't make things worse." I'm happy to say I hit my stride with skincare in 2023, sticking to good habits that have given me the best skin of my life. My skin is clear, soft, and redness-free. Of course, I want to keep that going in 2024.

There are holy grail clay masks, pimple patches, and retinol that I'm excited to share, plus some surprising picks that have made such a difference for me. I wipe my phone and sunglasses every day with one of these wipes to prevent excess bacteria from clogging my pores. I clean my makeup brushes once a week with this fast-acting cleanser. I finally came through on my water intake goals thanks to this motivational water bottle, which has a carrying case so I can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag. And, I have to admit this pricey LED mask exceeded the hype, so I use it for 3 minutes a day.

After years of trial and error, I nailed my skincare routine in 2023. Here are my skincare resolutions for 2024.