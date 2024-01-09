I’m a Shopping Editor, Here Is My New Year’s Skincare Resolutions List for 2024

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm not someone who hit the genetic lottery. Instead, I've been struggling with oily skin that is super sensitive. As a result, I have spent so much time and money trying beauty products, just hoping something worked for my skin, but settling for "at least it didn't make things worse." I'm happy to say I hit my stride with skincare in 2023, sticking to good habits that have given me the best skin of my life. My skin is clear, soft, and redness-free. Of course, I want to keep that going in 2024.
There are holy grail clay masks, pimple patches, and retinol that I'm excited to share, plus some surprising picks that have made such a difference for me. I wipe my phone and sunglasses every day with one of these wipes to prevent excess bacteria from clogging my pores. I clean my makeup brushes once a week with this fast-acting cleanser. I finally came through on my water intake goals thanks to this motivational water bottle, which has a carrying case so I can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag. And, I have to admit this pricey LED mask exceeded the hype, so I use it for 3 minutes a day.
After years of trial and error, I nailed my skincare routine in 2023. Here are my skincare resolutions for 2024.
Change My Pillowcase Regularly
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- Set of 2
Using silk and satin pillowcases has been game-changing for my skin (and hair— no knots in the morning!). My nightly skincare products stay on my face instead of my pillow and I am not waking up to red skin and breakouts. I have also a noticed a difference when I change my pillowcase often. I change mine 3 times a week and my skin is in great shape. This is a great price for a set of 2 pillowcases.
These pillowcases come in 36 colors and 5 sizes. It has 220,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clean My Makeup Brushes
Norate Makeup Brush Cleaner
Yes, I know I should be using clean brushes every single time I put on makeup. Truthfully, I get around to cleaning them once a week and I'm happy with that— definitely and improvement for me! I'm no longer getting any adverse reactions from makeup application and I love how soft my brushes feel after using the Norate Makeup Brush Cleaner. It's a customer favorite with 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. After trying many brush cleaners, I enjoy this because it works quickly and it's affordable for my budget.
Norate Brush Cleaning Mat
Believe it or not, this little brush cleansing pad really makes a major difference for me. It makes cleaning my brushes so much quicker and more thorough, which helps me stick to my weekly cleaning goals. There are 4 colorways. This product has 21,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AOA Studio Collection Makeup Sponge Set- Set of 6
For me, it takes much more time to clean makeup sponges in comparison to brushes. I also like to use a new sponge pretty often. Unfortunately, makeup sponges can get pretty pricey (for just one sponge) and who has the time to clean them every single day? Not me. That's why I'm so happy I found these. These are such a great bargain, plus they are much softer than any other makeup applicator I've ever used and they expand to a much bigger size. I used to buy a certain "name brand" sponge, but I'm never doing that again. I will never stop being these blending sponges and I've been buying them since 2020.
They have 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Exfoliate
Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser
My skin is very sensitive and oily. I have been using this cleanser in my skincare rotation for months. My face doesn't feel as oily mid-day, my pores seem minimized, and my breakouts are under control. My skin also feels so soft and not overly stripped clean. I do not use this every single time I wash my face, but use adding it to my routine 3-4 times a week is great fo my skin. Do what works best for yours.
This exfoliating cleanser has 27.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub
Exfoliation isn't just for your face. I use this exfoliating sugar scrub from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin. It gets rid of dead skin and makes my lips feel super soft. Plus, my lipstick and lip gloss look so much better after using this scrub.
Youkool Lip Scrub Brush- Set of 2
I use one of these sticks with the Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub to get even better results. The best lip balm on the planet isn't going to help your cracked, peeling lips. Yes, it's a start, but you don't want to put lip balm or a lip mask over peeling or dry skin. It's important to exfoliate your lips on a regular basis. That's the winning combination in my experience. These tools are super easy to use and they make my lips so smooth.
This 2-piece set is an Amazon top-seller with 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drink More Water
Fimibuke Half Gallon Water Bottle with Sleeve
I'm not gonna lie, I used to dismiss everyone who shared "drink more water" as a beauty tip, but I take it all back. There really is a major difference in my skin when I'm hydrating from the inside out.
I'm not the best at drinking water, so I love a motivational water bottle with time checks and encouraging phrases. Plus, this one is great because I'm always carrying a million things with me, so it's hard to hold onto a water bottle sometimes. I love this because it comes with an insulated sleeve that has a carrying strap. There are lots of colors and patterns to choose from.
It has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wash My Face Twice a Day
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser
I have very reactive skin, so I've spent a lot of time trying to restore my skin barrier and build up its resilience. I've always loved micellar water, but this is the first micellar cleanser I've used that lathers. I do rotate my cleansers, but this is the one I have been using the most because it is so gentle. It keeps my face clean and hydrated without that overly stripped feeling. This is also a great pairing for products with active ingredients so I am not overloading my skin.
Remove Makeup Before Bed
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
This oil cleanser melts my sunscreen and makeup off with ease (without scrubbing). I also love it for removing clay masks quickly (I loathe scrubbing). I double cleanse, starting with this oil cleanser and my typically oily skin is under control now. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies. You might be confused seeing an oil cleanser on my list of products to combat oily skin. To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water.
This is a customer favorite with 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clean My Phone Screen
Alibeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Wipes, Pack of 100
If you're attached to your phone, tablet, and other devices, there's probably a lot of dirt and bacteria brewing, even if they all look clean. Just think about the amount of times you touch your phone and then touch your face in a single day. What about all the time you spend typing on your computer and swiping on your tablet? And if you wear eyeglasses, blue light glasses, or sunglasses, how often are you cleaning those?
If your mind is racing just thinking about all of that, then just click "add to cart" on these. This box has 100 individually wrapped, pre-moistened wipes that you can use to clean off your phone, tablet, keyboard, glasses, and more. Keep these in your purse, work bag, or just at your desk. Using these every day will give you some peace of mind and, in my experience, they help prevent breakouts and clogged pores.
These wipes have 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apply Retinol at Night
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear from breakouts. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
I do not use retinol every night. I apply it every 3 days because that is what works for my skin and produces the best results. Find and stick with the skincare rotation that works for you.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol products have a reputation for being harsh on the complexion and drying out the skin until people get used to using them. If that's your fear, then this is the retinol product that I recommend. In my experience, there's no learning curve or "time to adjust." This works right away with zero irritation to my skin. This best-seller is just what you need to address fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, and skin texture in the eye area. You will wake up to the skin of your dreams if you apply this before bed.
I use this every night.
Use a Clay Mask Weekly
The Outset by Scarlett Johansson Purifying Blue Clay Mask
I have been using a clay mask during my weekly routine. For my skin, which is oily and sensitive, masking twice a week works for me. Use the frequency that works for you.
This is an amazing clay mask from Scarlett Johansson's brand. It clears out the gunk in my pores without drying out or stripping my skin. It even calms down my redness. My skin is naturally on the oily side. Then, I try products to combat that oiliness and I end up dry skin. It's a frustrating cycle, so it was great to find a clay mask that clears up my breakouts and provides balance to my skin instead of giving me that harsh stripped feeling. I use this all over my face, but it really does wonders on my T-Zone and chin. If you are annoyed by oily, shiny skin with frequent breakouts, I highly recommend this mask.
Another great thing about this mask is that it's easy to take off after ten minutes. Usually I have to put in so much effort to remove clay masks, scrubbing, and leaving my skin kind of red. This one comes off with ease and it leaves my skin feeling incredibly soft.
Revision Skincare Pore Purifying Clay Mask
I use a clay mask twice a week and this is one of my new favorites in my skincare rotation. I bought it during a Black Friday sale and I've been loving it ever since. It really unclogs my pores and seems to absorb excess oil. My skin feels so smooth and it looks refined and polished after using this. I will keep rebuying this for sure. It has become a staple for me.
Use a Moisturizing Mask at Night
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane
I felt a major difference the first time I put this mask on my skin. I put it on right before bed, kept it on overnight, and woke up to supremely soft skin. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like their skin is dry. My skin is brighter, hydrated, and clear when I use this on a regular basis.
Sydney Sweeney told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?' I would say I have combination skin. It will get dry or oily at different points. When it's dry, I switch over to the Water Sleeping Mask."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora recommended this in a Mother's Day gift guide. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 120.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
Don't forget about your lips! Applying a lip mask before bed keeps my lips hydrated and prevents them from getting chapped. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day.
This cult favorite product has 1.3 million+ Sephora Loves and 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, there are lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Wear Sunscreen Daily
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide
As a self-described "indoor person," I wasn't wearing sunscreen daily, but I am now and my skin looks so much better. I recommend EltaMD UV Tinted Sunscreen because it helps calm and protect sensitive skin types, including those that are prone to acne, rosacea and discoloration. This formula is non-greasy, fragrance-free, oil-free, paraben-free, and noncomedogenic, according to the brand. I use this one with a slight tint, which makes my skin look blurred and smoothed out, which is a nice perk. Its clear formula does not leave behind any white residue, regardless of your skin tone. And, yes, I think this is a little pricey, but I've been using this container daily for 6 months. It lasts!
This sunscreen has 16,000+ 5-Star Amazon reviews. It's a celebrity favorite with recommendations from your favorite stars. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, and Julianne Hough recommended this.
Use My LED Mask for 3 Minutes a Day
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
You are probably rolling your eyes at this price tag, but hear me out. I hesitated to purchase this for 2 years because it was expensive for my budget. I have been using it at least 5 days a week for a year and I have seen a major difference in my skin. It's clear, glowing, and way less oily. The mask has settings for anti-aging, acne, and a mix of both. It only takes three minutes a day.
Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel recommended this to E! shoppers.
Use Neck Cream
StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream PLUS
If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it accelerates the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity. As someone who is always on my laptop, tech neck is a problem! This iconic tightening neck cream just got even better. It's formulated with a Synergistic Brightening Complex and redesigned to accommodate the unique skin of the décolleté, according to the brand. Use this on a regular basis to get tighter, lifted skin with a decrease in lines/wrinkles. This also evens out skin tone.
I use this twice a day. You can get the jumbo version on sale for a major discount from QVC. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Use Eye Gels Daily
Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
As someone who barely sleeps, I appreciate hydrating under-eye masks. I have tried so many, but I was truly stopped in my tracks when I used the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. These are the most-moisturizing under-eye gels I have ever used, hands down. They give me next-level hydration, but they don't slip around on my face. These make me look much more awake than I am, decrease puffiness, eliminate dark circles, and make my skin super soft.
They are extra refreshing if you keep them in the fridge. I use them every day.
Wash Clothes With Unscented Detergent
Persil Laundry Detergent Liquid, Free and Sensitive, Unscented and Hypoallergenic for Sensitive Skin
The detergent that you use to clean your clothes, wash cloths, towels, and bedding has potential to wreak havoc on your skin— or at least that is what happened to me with scented products. This is my favorite detergent since it doesn't have any dyes or perfumes. It removes stains and it's unscented, so my skin doesn't get irritated. As someone who loves self-tanner and makeup on top of being a messy eater, a good laundry detergent is an essential timesaver and I no longer have to spot treat with this.
It has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clean My Face After Sweating
Clean Skin Club XL Premium Face Wipes
When I have access to a sink, I always wash my face with cleanser and a washcloth. However, when I don't have that option at the gym, beach, or mid-travel, I love these wipes. I have THE most reactive skin and these clean my face without irritation or redness. I also love that the wipes are HUGE. I only need one wipe to get my face and neck refreshed. I've been using these post-workout for about 9 months and my skin has been under control and looking great.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL Travel 3 Pack
I love the Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, but I don't love the box it comes in because I use the product on the go, especially after a sweaty gym or sauna session. That's why I was SO happy to find this option with 3 compact travel cases that easily fit in my bag. I love these towels because they're so hygienic. It grosses me out to think of all the potential germs on a washcloth or gym towel. These are great to get sweat off my face and I use to dry my skin after washing my face at home. I didn't realize how much I needed these until I started using them. I have such oily skin and it's been kept under control since I started using these.
This Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL have 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Use Hand Cream Daily
Gold Bond Healing Hand Cream
Winter can be tough on my skin, especially the hands. As someone with eczema, this cream is a miraculous must-have. Trust me, once you start using it, you'll never go back. Sometimes, I stopped using this because my hands were soft and those dry cracks were gone, but this year I'm going to make sure I never stop using it because I never want that feeling of dry hands ever again.
It has 21,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Steam My Face
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
When I use a facial steamer on a consistent basis, my skin is much less congested and it's super soft. I definitely notice a difference when I lapse in my routine. As someone with oily skin, this really helps me cut down that skin congestion and combat excess impurities and oil.
I do this once every other week. When I use this, my masks, serums, and moisturizers absorbs so much quicker and my skin looks so much better.
Here's a great facial steamer. it's moderately priced and it's a three-in-one product. This steamer can be used as a towel warmer and a home humidifier. It has a 30-minute runtime, generating nano-ionic steam. It also comes with a 5-piece stainless steel blemish extractor kit.
This steamer has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards.
Prepare For Pimples
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original
Face it: pimples happen. Even when you are on top of your skincare routine, a zit can still pop up here and there. Make sure you are always ready and keep some pimple patches on hand. I have tried tons of pimple patches and these are the BEST ones. They work quickly and they do not dry out or irritate my skin.
These have 101,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They are also a celebrity favorite with recommendations from Vanessa Hudgens, Alix Earle, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang
