39 Products To Make the Outdoors Enjoyable if You’re an Indoor Person

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your idea of outdoor fun is attending a tailgate, pool party, or concert, I feel you on that. When people comment about the nice weather and how they're so excited to hike the trails, I cannot relate, occasionally describing myself as an "indoor girl" in an attempt to divert the conversation. My preferred leisure activities are watching a reality TV show or doing an at-home skincare treatment. However, I cannot live my entire life indoors with my beloved central air conditioning.
When I do spend time outside, I try to make the experience as comfortable as possible. Whether you totally relate to me or if you think my preferences are outrageous, I do have some product picks that will make outdoor activities much more enjoyable.
Bluetooth Speakers
JBL Clip 3- Waterproof, Durable & Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The easiest, quickest way to set a vibe is with music. This is my absolute favorite speaker. It is small, but has a loud, clear sound. It's waterproof, I keep it in my shower. I bring it on every trip and any time I must spend time outdoors.
This speaker comes in 12 colors and it has 46,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cooling Gadgets
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
If you can't be in central air conditioning, the next best thing is having your own personal fan. This one comes in six colors and it has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
If you want to cool down and go hands-free, this neck fan is a total gamechanger. There are five colors to choose from and this fan has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homenote Standing Misting Cooling System
Keep cool when you lounge outside with this portable mist stand. Instead of getting up for a dip in the pool, this gives you that refreshing mist that you need in the heat.
Sunscreen
MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme
Sunburn is the worst. Even if you get a short-lived tan, it is so not worth it for many reasons. Having a great sunscreen is imperative to enjoying the outdoors. I love this one because it's a mineral sunscreen that's gentle on my skin, absorbs quickly, doesn't cause breakouts, and it shields me from the sun, of course.
This has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.
Seating and Furniture
Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler
Whether you're camping, tailgating, attending an outdoor concert, watching a sports game, or just hanging outside, a comfortable chair is great. This one has a built-in 4-can cooler and it comes in a few colors. It's lightweight to carry and it folds up for easy transport.
This chair has 40,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coleman Portable Stadium Seat Cushion
Bleachers are not comfortable, but don't let that stop you from having a good time. This portable stadium seat gives the cushion you need to enjoy yourself. It comes in three colors.
This seat has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Highwild Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing
How serene is this hammock chair swing? This is the perfect place to enjoy some reading. It comes in three colorways and 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NiceSoul Indoor Outdoor Patio Wicker Hanging Chair
If you don't have the option to hang a hammock seat, this freestanding alternative is just what you need to feel comfortable in your backyard. It has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Folding Rocking Chair
There's just something so peaceful about a rocking chair, right? You can bring this one anywhere you want. It's lightweight, folds up easily, and it also comes in blue.
The chair has 24,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ostrich Chaise Lounge,
No one likes that feeling of laying in sand when you lounge on a towel at the beach. Instead, you need this long lounger to have a relaxing day at the beach and lay far away from the sand. This one even has a face cavity so you don't have to squish your face when you flip over to lay on your stomach. It comes in five colors and it has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock-Portable,Water Proof& Anti-Air Leaking Design
This inflatable lounger is a great way to bring cozy comfort anywhere that you go. You don't even need an air pump to inflate it. It's easy to deflate too. It comes with a carrying case and a bottle opener. It comes in 16 colorways and it has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kootek Camping Hammock
This hammock is so lightweight that it can be folded into a small, attached sack. It's portable and it's easy to carry, set up, and clean. This hammock comes in 20 colorways.
It has 21,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pillows and Blankets
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow- Compressible Memory Foam Travel Pillow
The coolest thing about this pillow is that it's compressible, which makes it ideal for transport and travel. Lay on this at the beach, in your hammock, while your camping, or on a long flight.
It has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scuddles Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket Dual Layers for Outdoor, Water-Resistant
This outdoor blanket is durable and waterproof. It has a foam layer for extra padding and it can fit six adults comfortably. It's easy to clean, carry, and hold. There are five colorways to choose from. This outdoor blanket has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Games
Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards
There are so many fun games you can play with a pack of cards. These are waterproof, which are perfect for a day at the pool or beach.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recommended these playing cards. These cards have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers With Carrying Case
This giant jenga is another fun outdoor game. You can even play it as a drinking game or you can write truth or dare questions on the blocks. This game has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brybelly Large Checkers Set
This supersized blanket checkers set is perfect for matches at the beach or in your backyard.
This set has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GoPong Pool Lounge Beer Pong Inflatable
Beer pong is much more fun when you can play the game in your pool.
This game has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ECR4Kids Jumbo 4-to-Score Giant Game Set
Bring some childhood nostalgia to your life with a supersized version of Connect Four.
This game has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweatproof Beauty Products
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When you sweat, you may want to blot your face, but sometimes that messes up your makeup. You also need to throw each blotting sheet away when you use it, which can add up to a pretty penny if you're always dabbing a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller has 26,600+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray
This. Hairspray. Is. Everything. I am never without it. I always have a full one deck. It gives my hair a soft, flexible hold and it locks in my style, especially when it's super hot out. This is one of my can't-live-without products and essential to maintaining your hairstyle outdoors.
This hairspray has 4.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Let's be honest: chafing happens, especially when you're sweating outside. We've all been there: from our thighs rubbing together to boobs chafing in a sports bra, chafing is a real struggle, especially in the warm weather or during physical activity. You need this balm in your life.
Before you get dressed, apply it anywhere your skin is sensitive to rubbing, like the inner thighs, around your chest, your underarms. This product has more than 24,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Amika the Shield Style Anti-Humidity Spray
Use this anti-humidity spray as you style your hair. It's activated by heat and it prevents your hair from getting frizzy. I have been obsessed with this product for 4+ years. I definitely see a difference when I use it and you will too, especially if you are outside for an extended period of time.
This has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 23.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens, especially at this time of year in Coachella Valley. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready. You won't regret it.... and all of your friends will borrow it when you get ready.
This spray has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 615.4K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Alexia Echevarria, and Hannah Godwin. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. Kung Fu star Olivia Liang keeps this in her work bag. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm
This lip balm is super hydrating and it has sun protection with SPF 25 for sun protection, which is viral for time outside. It comes in 6 scents and it has 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 115K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and
Candles and Bonfires
Will's Sword Citronella Candles- Set of 3
These candles look chic and they're great to repel mosquitoes. There are six beautiful colorways to choose from.
City Bonfire Portable Fire Pits- Set of 2
These tabletop bonfires bring some nice ambiance to an outdoor gathering and you can even use them to make s'mores.
Kakwaco Portable Campfire Bonfires- 2 Pack
If you love pink, this heart-shaped bonfire is an adorable option.
Beverage Necessities
Giotto Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw, Leakproof Tritan BPA Free
Hydration is the key to so many great things. If you're not the best at keeping track of your water consumption, this motivational water bottle is a great purchase. If you're spending a lot of time in the sun, it's imperative to stay hydrated.
Khloe Kardashian is a fan of motivational water bottles too. This bottle has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PopBabies Portable Blender
Blend smoothies, shakes, and protein no matter where you are with this portable blender. It's powerful, yet portable. It comes in six colors and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler
No one likes a warm beer, which can happen when you're in the sun for a while. These can coolers are a true essential. They are cute and they prevent your drinks from warming up, so you can drink at your own pace.
This can insulator has 62,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunnydaze Outdoor Yard Drink Holder Stakes, Heavy Duty, Set of 6
You can stick these drink holders into the lawn or the sand when you're lounging outside or hosting an event.
Phone Necessities
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable
Just because you're not near an outlet that should not mean that you can't charge your phone. This portable charger is the size of a lipstick, yet incredibly effective. It comes in five colors and it has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
Joto Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Cellphone Dry Bag Case Compatible with iPhone 13 12 11 Pro Max Mini Xs XR X 8 7 6S Plus SE, Galaxy S21 S20 S10 Plus Note 10+ 9, Pixel 4 XL
Protect your phone with this waterproof case, which will also fit credit cards and money. It's waterproof, snowproof, and dirtproof. Your phone maintains full touch screen functionality, so you won't have to take the phone in and out of the case.
It's compatible with several iPhone, Galaxy, and Pixel devices. There are 14 colorways to choose from. This case 52,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Large Tote Bags
Scout BJ Bag Large Travel Bag
Bring all of your must-haves to your next beach day with this roomy, collapsible tote that has compartments to help you stay organized. It comes in 11 colors
Projector Screens
Projector Screen with Stand Foldable Portable Movie Screen
If you can't watch your favorite TV shows and movies inside, view them on this outdoor projector screen. The screen has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Portable Grills
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
Grills can be super expensive, but enjoying some hot dogs and hamburgers is the perfect way to spend your time outdoors. Put this on a table outside or use it on your kitchen counter.
This grill has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Outdoor Slippers
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Furr-ah Flat Sandal
Nothing makes you feel at home quite like wearing some cozy slippers. Don't leave that comfort at home. Instead, wear these fuzzy sandals with an outdoor sole that you can rock anywhere, even in your backyard.
These fluffy sandals come in 9 colorways.
If you're looking for more outdoor must-haves, shop these affordable picks from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.