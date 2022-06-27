Bling Empire Star Kelly Mi Li Shares Her $4 Must-Have and the Other Essentials She Has in Her Bag

We interviewed Kelly Mi Li because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're not caught up on Bling Empire, what are you doing!? The Netflix stars come through with the drama, the fashion, the fun, and the cultural insights. What more could you want from a reality TV show? Plus, it's just so cool to see some of their luxurious indulgences. A lot of those purchase may be outside of our budget, but watching Bling Empire, is a great way to get vicarious enjoyment without the spending. Even so, it's not all luxury all the time for the cast members. OG cast member Kelly Mi Li shared the must-haves that she keeps in her bag, and her picks are surprisingly affordable.
One of Kelly's everyday must-haves is just $4. In fact, most of Kelly's picks are pretty budget-friendly for a lot of us. She also shared her favorite products from Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty, which is just too perfect since Rihanna is a fan of the series. One of those picks is a recommendation from Kelly's Bling Empire co-star Kane Lim.
If you want to channel Kelly's fashionable life on a budget, she has you covered with her favorite beauty products, self-care necessities, and snacks.
Kelly Mi Li Shares What's in Her Bag
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
"I love the shades, especially the colors The MVP and Pose Queen. It's also refillable, too, which is a major plus and sustainable!"
You can get the lipstick refill for $20 and the case for $12. This lipstick has 38.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. MVP is Rihanna's favorite shade too!
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Body Oil
"My favorite face oil, but for my body! It helps me stay moisturized on the go."
This oil was also recommended by Lizzo and Brooke Shields.
Health-Ade Kombucha Fan Favorite Variety Pack- Pack of 12
"I've always been a fan of kombucha because it helps me detox and keeps my energy levels high. My favorite flavor is Pink Lady Apple from Health-Ade."
This variety pack has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple AirPods Pro
"I'm always taking calls on the go, so having my AirPods with me is a must.
These Airpods have 69,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
RXBAR, Chocolate Sea Salt, Protein Bar (Pack of 12)
"I love that these bars are high in protein and an easy, quick snack to toss in my bag whenever I'm heading out."
These protein bars come in 17 flavors and they have 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blue Diamond Almonds Whole Natural Raw Snack Nuts, 100 Calorie Travel Bags (Pack of 32)
"It's a healthy and mess free snack that's perfect for when I'm running around."
These almond snack packs have 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Listerine Pocketpaks Breath Strips, Cool Mint, 72 Count
"Can't say no to fresh breath! I like the minty flavor and how easy it is to keep in my bag."
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
"Yes, sadly covid is still going on so I like to keep my hands clean and smelling good with the berry bliss favor."
These hand sanitizers come in 7 scents and they have 24.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Feela 3 Pack Pocket Notebook Journals with 3 Black Pens
"There's always so much going on in my head, so keeping a notebook and pen with me helps me stay on top of everything and organize my thoughts."
These three-packs are available in 11 colors.
Kelly Mi Li's Go-To Bag
Kelly Mi Li Beauty Q&A
Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum
E! Are there any beauty products Bling Empire co-stars recommended that you use now?
KML: Kane has recommended the Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum.
This product has 53.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Skin Inc. Tri-Light +SABI AI LED Light Therapy Device
E!:Are there any beauty products you added to your regular routine in between Season 1 and Season 2 of Bling Empire.
KML: I've added Skin Inc Supplement Bar Tri-Light + Sabi, which uses AI skintelligence technology to help me keep track of my skin health and changes.
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35- Lightweight, Non-Tinted Moisturizing Zinc Oxide Sunscreen - Natural Finish For All Skin Types and Tones
E!: What's an item that you always have in your bag that everyone asks to borrow?
LML: Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35.
Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Mitt Body Scrub for Soft Skin
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
KML: The Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Glove.
This exfoliating body glove has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Moisturizing Lip Care, 100% Natural, Ultra Conditioning with Shea, Cocoa & Kokum Butter
E!:What is your go-to drugstore beauty/grooming product?
LML: I love the Burt's Bees Store Bees Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm with Kokum Butter.
This 2-pack has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uvé Beauty Violet Blender, Makeup Sponge for Foundations, Powders & Creams; Vegan, Cruelty Free, Stays Clean Longer
E!: What is a beauty product you always buy at least two of?
KML: Uvé Beauty Helio Antimicrobial Blender.
E!: What are some products from AAPI-founded beauty brands that you recommend?
KML: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original, Skin Inc Supplement Bar My Daily Dose of Uplift Serum, and the Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes, Spot Stickers for Face and Skin- 36 Count
Stick these on overnight. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out the skin and causing further irritation.
These pimple patches have 70,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. These are an internet-famous beauty find and they've also been recommended by The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.
Skin Inc. Supplement Bar Vitamin A Serum
This serum is back with Vitamin A, which the brand claims evens out skin tone and texture. This serum is hydrating and is said to revive dull skin.
Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation
This foundation delivers medium coverage with a natural finish. It feels lightweight on the skin and it softly brightens your complexion. It's sweat-resistant and oil-resistant. This foundation has 17K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
