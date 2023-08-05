Lights, Camera, Romance! These Celebs Couples Fell in Love on Set

Watch : Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Private Relationship

They found love in a hopeless place: Hollywood.

Life imitated art for these celebrity couples, who met on the set of a movie or TV show and found that their offscreen chemistry was even more palpable than it is in front of the camera.

While current co-stars—including Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, and Jackson White and Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison from Yellowstone—have delighted their respective fanbases with their IRL relationships, they are far from the first pairs to find love when they showed up for work.

Did you know Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, one of Hollywood's most beloved couples for the last 40 years, first began their romance on the set of a box office bomb? And how about that their son, Wyatt Russell, followed in their footsteps, both professionally and personally, when he met his wife Meredith Hagner working on a movie?

And while Ryan Gosling may fully be leaning into his role as Ken, a.k.a. Barbie's devoted BF, he's been Eva Mendes' No. 1 fan since they played a couple in 2011's The Place Beyond the Pines.