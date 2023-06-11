Kelis Cheekily Responds to Bill Murray Dating Rumors

Kelis‘s comments will bring all the boys to the yard.
The singer cheekily responded to one user's Instagram comment about the state of her relationship with Bill Murray—after sparking romance rumors with the Ghostbusters star earlier this month.
After a social media user wrote underneath her June 10 Instagram post, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?," Kelis responded, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."
As for how these rumors came to be? Well, on June 8, The Sun reported that Kelis and Bill were an item. The "Milkshakes" artist is currently traveling across the pond for her 2023 European Summer tour, and according to the British outlet, she had a certain A-lister at her shows.
And yes, Bill did attend the 43-year-old's recent concerts and was photographed allegedly watching Kelis' performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London on June 3.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the claims and hasn't heard back.
But nonetheless, social media was shook.
"Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody," one user tweeted June 8, while another wrote, "Hey guess who kelis is dating i'll give you infinity tries."
And when it comes to past romances, the Saturday Night Live alum was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 until 1996, with the exes welcoming sons Homer, 41, and Luke, 38. Bill is also dad to sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 19, with late second ex-wife, Jennifer Butler. (Bill and Jennifer separated in 2008.)
Meanwhile, Kelis was married to photographer Mike Mora from 2014 until his death at age 37 in March 2022 after a battle with stomach cancer. The pair shared children Shepherd, 7 and Galilee, 2. She also has a 13-year-old son, Knight, from her first marriage with rapper Nas. (The exes married in 2005 and divorced in 2009).
Back in February, the songwriter detailed life with her family on their rural farm before she headed off to tour.
"It's a never a dull moment, I'll tell you that much," Kelis told E! News at the time. "Boredom is not an option here. It's busy, definitely busy."
She continued, "We've got 100 animals here right now, literally. It's a full-fledged working farm and it's fun. There's lots of different personalities out there."
