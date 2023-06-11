Kelis Cheekily Responds to Bill Murray Dating Rumors

Watch : Kelis CALLS OUT Beyonce for Renaissance Sample

Kelis‘s comments will bring all the boys to the yard.

The singer cheekily responded to one user's Instagram comment about the state of her relationship with Bill Murray—after sparking romance rumors with the Ghostbusters star earlier this month.

After a social media user wrote underneath her June 10 Instagram post, "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?," Kelis responded, "lol no babe, I wouldn't bother at all."

As for how these rumors came to be? Well, on June 8, The Sun reported that Kelis and Bill were an item. The "Milkshakes" artist is currently traveling across the pond for her 2023 European Summer tour, and according to the British outlet, she had a certain A-lister at her shows.

And yes, Bill did attend the 43-year-old's recent concerts and was photographed allegedly watching Kelis' performance at the Mighty Hoopla music festival in London on June 3.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the claims and hasn't heard back.