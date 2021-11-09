Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid Controversy: "Calm the F--k Down"

Shailene Woodley has had enough of the critics.
As Aaron Rodgers continues to face heat for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, his fiancé is speaking out and delivering a message to the media.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Shailene took to Instagram Stories where she shared a series of photos from a publication who claimed to have spotted Aaron getting coffee at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles. According to the actress, the photographed man isn't even the NFL player.
"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she wrote. "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f--king men on the streets of LA and saying its him."
Shailene continued, "I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."
Another red flag for Shailene was the man's hands. "For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s--tty media, it's no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f--king planet," she claimed. "This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in."
And if that wasn't enough to raise Shailene's eyebrows, the actress also shared a photo of the mystery man driving away from the coffee shop in a vehicle she didn't recognize.
As she wrote, "Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this." Shailene would later delete all of her posts.
The messages come as Aaron continues to face criticism for his comments on COVID-19. On Nov. 5, the Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed he had tested positive for the virus.
He also shared that he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus despite telling reporters this summer that he had been "immunized."
When asked about his previous comments, Aaron said "he didn't lie in the initial press conference" and that "it was the truth."
Since his comments, stars like Terry Bradshaw, Howard Stern and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have spoken out against his actions.