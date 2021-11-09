Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers Amid Controversy: "Calm the F--k Down"

Watch : How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodger's NFL Season

Shailene Woodley has had enough of the critics.

As Aaron Rodgers continues to face heat for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, his fiancé is speaking out and delivering a message to the media.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, Shailene took to Instagram Stories where she shared a series of photos from a publication who claimed to have spotted Aaron getting coffee at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles. According to the actress, the photographed man isn't even the NFL player.

"Literally ya'll need to calm the f--k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS," she wrote. "News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f--king men on the streets of LA and saying its him."

Shailene continued, "I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)."