Olivia Munn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With John Mulaney

This will create a buzz in many newsrooms: Olivia Munn is a mom!
The actress and John Mulaney have welcomed their first child together, a source confirms to E! News. According to People and TMZ, Munn gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving.
This exciting news comes more than two months after Mulaney confirmed Munn's pregnancy during an interview with pal Seth Meyers. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," he said on Late Night in September. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."
Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, first sparked romance rumors in May, following his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. "They recently started dating," a source told E! News at the time. "It's new and not at all rushed." Their budding relationship also came a few months after Mulaney completed a 60-day stay in rehab for struggles relating to addiction.
"The focus for John is his recovery and Olivia fully supports that," the insider shared with E! News in May. "She has been very supportive of his addiction and recovery. She will continue to help him in whatever ways she can and be there for him."
During Mulaney's late-night interview with Meyers in September, the comedian called his relationship with Munn "really beautiful." He also recalled meeting the actress at Meyers' 2013 wedding to Alexi Ashe.
"It is a very lucky thing to have met this woman," he said before adding, "She's kind of held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby together."
As for social media's interest in the duo's whirlwind romance, Munn recently admitted she's very much aware of the buzz. "It's definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way," she told The Los Angeles Times in November. "They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don't."