Real Housewives' Meghan King Marries Cuffe Biden Owens After Whirlwind Romance

When you know, you know!
Just two weeks after Meghan King Edmonds debuted her new relationship on Instagram, she's now a married woman! On Monday, Oct. 11, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star married Cuffe Biden Owens during an intimate ceremony in Pennsylvania.
If Cuffe's last name sounds familiar, it's no coincidence. The Los Angeles-based attorney is President Joe Biden's nephew. Cuffe's mother is Valerie Biden Owens, a political strategist who worked as a senior advisor on POTUS' 2020 presidential campaign. In fact, President Biden and First Lady of the United States Jill Biden were in attendance at the ceremony, which took place at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens.
Of their love story, Meghan told Brides in a statement, "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."
The 37-year-old continued, "Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."
On Sept. 28, Meghan introduced fans to Cuffe with a sweet message about her soon-to-be husband.
"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man," she captioned a cozy photo of the pair out at a bar.
It's unclear when exactly the two began dating, however in early 2021 Meghan was dating her "friend-turned-boyfriend" Will Roos. The Bravolebrity never disclosed when they went their separate ways.
Meghan shares three children with her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds: 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twins Hayes and Hart, who each had a role in their mom's wedding day. The blogger split from the former MLB pro exactly two years ago in Oct. 2019 after five years of marriage.
Meghan and Jim endured a turbulent and public divorce, which she said was finalized this past May.
She told Us Weekly at the time, "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I'm a loyal, monogamous individual. I've been having a lot of fun dating, but I'm really hoping to settle down and find that partner."
Now that they've found each other, Meghan and Cuffe have some sage advice for future newlyweds: "Don't let anyone make it about anything other than your love for each other and the commitment you're making to each other. And, do it on your terms. If you're lucky enough to have two families that 'get it' like we do, you've got everything you need."
As for Jim, he's currently planning his wedding to Kortnie O'Connor, who he proposed to in July.
Brides shared a breakdown of Meghan and Cuffe's fashion from the big day. Keep on scrolling to check out their wedding day attire.
