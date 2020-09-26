Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

Ant Anstead is ready to speak out about his divorce from Christina Anstead.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 26, the British star opened up about his thoughts over the situation.
"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white image of him and Christina. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
This marks the first time Ant has publicly commented on his breakup. In fact, his message comes nearly a week after the Flip or Flop star announced they were divorcing.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the HGTV star's Instagram read on Sept. 18. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Hours before Ant broke his silence, Christina discussed her life, divorce and everything in-between in a refreshingly honest post.
"For those of you who don't know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself," she began her lengthy message on Saturday morning . "I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations."
The Flip or Flop star also shared that she "never wanted to be on TV" but is "grateful" for the amazing opportunities and experiences she's had because of it.
But she kept it real and revealed that fame comes with some downsides.
"I live in a state of anxiousness and I'm so used to it that when it's not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I'm used to," she explained. "This can be good and bad. And it's one of the things I'm working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet."
"Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two," she went on. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."
Christina and Ant were married for nearly two years before deciding to go their separate ways. They welcomed their first child together last September. The HGTV star was also previously married to Tarek El Moussa. They share two kids together.
"I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. I'm surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better," Christina said in closing. "I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you've made. We are all a work in progress."
A source recently told E! News Christina was "very disappointed" in the divorce.
"Bringing home the new baby was extremely difficult and challenging. It's been a very difficult year with a lot of hard times," the insider shared. "She never thought she was going to get a divorce so soon. She tried to give it more of a chance but it became very clear that it wasn't going to work."