Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Up After 4 Years Together

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's love story won't get a happy ending after all.

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Hollywood couple has called off their engagement nearly two years after a romantic proposal.

The news comes as a surprise to fans after the pair shared heartfelt Valentine's Day posts online and also attended the Super Bowl together in Miami this past February.

In fact, Alex expressed hopes that the pair would be getting married in 2021 after postponing their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19," the former MLB player shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."

As for Jennifer, she previously told Elle that they weren't in a rush to say "I do." As she told the publication, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then, we haven't really talked about it."