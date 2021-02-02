Inside Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ “Private and Low Key” Romance

No lies here: Shailene Woodley appears to have scored a touchdown in the game of love.
E! News has confirmed the Big Little Lies star has taken on a long distance relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A source exclusively tells E! News, "They have kept things private and low key."
Aaron has been in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to stay "very focused on his season," which came to an end on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.
Meanwhile, Shailene has been working on-set in Montreal to film Misanthrope, according to Canada Live. The crime movie is directed by Damián Szifron.
"They have seen each other and been in touch," the insider tells us. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."
He dated racecar driver Danica Patrick for about two years, while Shailene was first spotted smooching rugby player Ben Volavola in 2017.
In April 2020, she told Bustle they had broken up because "we were very much on the road to marriage and children," explaining, "I realized I was still at an age where I wasn't able to fully commit. I couldn't be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn't fully love myself."
Now that Shailene, 29, and Aaron, 37, are going strong, she has gotten more candid about her sex life.
Last month, the Divergent actress penned a column for Leo Edit to offer tips to those dealing with bad sex. A reader asked, "If the sex is not great but the relationship is thriving, do you call it quits or work on it?"
Shailene wrote back, "Oy…I have been here. And to be quite honest, it has happened more than once in my life."
Her fool-proof advice? "All I can say is, from my perspective as a woman who knows what she wants and isn't afraid to say it, honesty and transparency are everything," she said. "That s--t can take time. And although you occasionally and very rarely do meet someone whom you spontaneously sexually combust with—most of the time, sex is a lesson in true intimacy."
Catch her next in The Mauritanian with Benedict Cumberbatch, Last Letter from Your Lover with Felicity Jones and The Fallout with Julie Bowen.