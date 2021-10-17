Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat as She Straddles Machine Gun Kelly at His LA Concert

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

The eagle-eyed observer continues, "They probably made out for a solid minute. You can just tell they feed off of each other's energy and he was riding such a high having her there. It was adorable."

After their PDA-filled moment, the concertgoer shares that MGK went back on stage. However, notes the source, "all eyes were still on Megan."

"She was vibing the entire show, singing and dancing to every song," adds the insider. "Truly his number one fan. Overall a great show and he referenced her a few other times on stage, too!"

Additionally, the source revealed that the rock star mentioned another cheeky reference during the concert: His and Megan's recent joint British GQ interview, in which one of their responses sparked a meme.

The two recalled how they first met, interestingly at a GQ party, with the actress telling the singer at the time, "You smell like weed."

"He looked down at me and he was like, 'I am weed,'" she recalled. "Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb."

According to the concertgoer, the musician found the humor in it all, explaining, "MGK was on stage and making fun of the 'I Am Weed' meme going around, and basically owned it and laughed."