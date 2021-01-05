No, Zoë Kravitz Is Not Dating Channing Tatum Following Split From Karl Glusman

Hold your horses, everyone: Zoë Kravitz is still single.
The internet has been abuzz with rumors that Zoë has started up a romance with Magic Mike hunk Channing Tatum, following her very recent divorce filing from actor Karl Glusman.
However, it's all a big little lie, because E! News has exclusively learned Zoë and Channing are not dating.
On Dec. 23, the High Fidelity actress filed for divorce from her husband of 18 months. They dated for three years before tying the knot at her dad Lenny Kravitz's Paris home in June 2019.
One year ago, Zoë revealed the best part about married life when speaking with Elle. The Big Little Lies star, 32, spilled, "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are. If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."
Karl then marked their first anniversary in a lengthy Instagram post in June, writing, "One year. Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything. You're my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that."
The Nocturnal Animals actor added, "I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world."
Last week, the single lady rang in the new year with a series of artsy Instagram posts, with one reading, "bye 2020. you f--kin weirdo." She shared images of her fireplace, golden latte, fruit display and nighttime balcony view.
As for Channing, the actor—who recently shaved his head—is thought to be available as well. His ex Jessie J declared herself single in October, but with their on-again, off-again relationship, who knows what the future will hold!
Jessie and Channing were last thought to be together in April 2020, when the "Bang Bang" singer wrote him a birthday message on Instagram. "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she said. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."
Before their relationship, the 21 Jump Street actor was, of course, married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018.
In her 2019 book, the dancer explained, "I'd come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter... First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn't working and had moved into hurting." She also compared their love story to a "tumbling avalanche."
The exes share 7-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, who spent some quality time with dad during the pandemic. In March, the daddy-daughter duo enjoyed a daring hike near a cliff.
"In this time of fear we choose stay adventurous and full of love and life," Channing wrote on Instagram. "Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected."
More recently, the 40 year old shared pictures of his artwork, admitting, "I very rarely share my art." Yet, he found a series of wet plate images that he'd created and wanted to share them with the world "cause it just seemed tender and caring."
He captioned the black-and-white piece, "I don't know who needs some of that right now. But, I wanted to put it out there in the world to hopefully inspire people no matter their color or differences... or politics. We can inspire empathy in this world just by giving it without any expectations of something in return. Embody the things you value and be a beacon for them."
And though it seems Zoë isn't moving on from Karl just yet, you can relive their romance here.