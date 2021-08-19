Zoë Kravitz Holds Channing Tatum Close as They Ride Around NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's latest bike-ride sighting might just set off a chain reaction.
The two—who first sparked rumors of a budding romance earlier this year—were spotted getting close while on a bike ride in New York City on Aug. 18. In the photo published by Page Six, the 21 Jump Street star, 41, was pictured at the helm of the bicycle while the High Fidelity actress, 32, had her arms wrapped around his shoulders. Reps for the pair could not be reached for comment.
Although the two have been spending more time together since teaming up for Zoë's upcoming directorial film debut, Pussy Island, a source close to the actor tells E! News that the friendship between the two co-stars has blossomed into something more. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," the insider shared. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."
The film, which does not yet have a release date, is set to have Channing star as a tech billionaire mogul who has some interesting secrets unfold during a gathering on his private island. In June, the pair gushed about each other in an interview about the project with Deadline.
"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Zoe said of her movie's star. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."
In turn, the Step Up star revealed that he was taken aback and flattered by her choice of casting. "When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked," he explained. "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct. This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, ‘Why are you thinking about me for this?'"
"No one gives me a chance to play a role like this," he continued. "Everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing. It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things."
And to top it off, back in June, the Big Little Lies actress even suggested that her dad, Lenny Kravitz, should be Channing's next co-star if there were to ever be a Magic Mike 3.
The recent sighting comes almost nine months after Zoë filed for divorce from her husband of 18 months, Karl Glusman. As for Channing, the actor was married to ex Jenna Dewan—with whom he shares daughter Everly, 8—for nine years before they announced their separation in 2018. The Magic Mike star also dated Jessie J from late 2018 until their split in October 2020.