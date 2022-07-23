Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Porsha Williams, Lauren Conrad, Garcelle Beauvais & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Lauren Conrad, Garcelle Beauvais, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, Anne Winters, and Tika Sumpter.
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Most-Shopped Celebrity Recommendations This Month
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Porsha Williams told E!, "When I'm on a plane, my lips get dry. I don't know if it's the way the air is circulated in the plane or what, but it's definitely a thing. It's a great time to put on the lip mask and care for your skin. You see a big difference when you prepare your skin, including your lips, for a flight. A lot of the time, even people who are into skincare forget about the lips, but we need to care for them too. I use a lip scrub too. You need to. It makes a big difference.
"We are not about dry, crusty lips. Just think about it, you're taking off on a flight with dry lips. You put the mask on, and when you land you have soft Marilyn Monroe lips. It's perfect."
This lip mask comes in 6 scents and it has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 861.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. Chrishell Stause, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Ashley Haas, Drew Sidora, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups.
OXO Good Grips Hand-Held Mandoline Slicer
Lauren Conrad recommended this as her under $50 kitchen essential, explaining, "A mandoline (and if you are accident prone like I am, a pair of safety gloves.), I use it to slice fruits and veggies for salads, snacks and when I pack lunches for my kids. I use this all the time when cooking and prepping food. I like this one because you can adjust the thickness of the product. I also like how thinly I can slice garlic when cooking.
Top Chef winner Kelsey Barnard Clark recommended this slicer too. It has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Garcelle at Home Pineapple String Lights
These pineapple-shaped lights are in Garcelle Beauvais' HSN line. Garcelle told E! News that she would give it to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley.
S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Tika Sumpter said, "I try to reduce my plastic use for the environment and the S'well bottles are a great alternative with some really cute colors and patterns."
These bottles come in 67 colors and they have 9,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Combo
"I want to show you this passport holder. I have it in pink and I have one in navy for my son. Look at how awesome this is. There's a pen inside of here. It's chic, clean, very nice, and a good quality. I highly suggest getting this for you and your family. It comes in 30 colors," Madison LeCroy said.
This comes in 36 colors and it has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recommended this too.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Paige DeSorbo declared, "My go-to for shorts is and will always be Levi's. I just think they have the best variety to pick from. They also have the best pockets. Levi's has really good proportional pockets at the back. These are the 501 Shorts. I personally like to have a lighter pair, a darker pair, and a white pair. I like a longer denim short. It's more comfortable. These are the classic denim shorts."
These shorts come in 21 colors and they have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended them as well.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Porsha Williams told E!, "Vitamin C is essential when it comes to skincare. I have basically become a self-care skincare regimen guru. I'm so serious about it. My mom looked at me in the car was like 'Where are your pores? Your skin is almost poreless.' I use Vitamin C about two days a week at night. That puts all the moisture back into my skin and the glow is insane."
"You just have to listen to your skin. Yes, there are directions on the box that may specify that a product is for daily use, but those were not written with your skin in mind. I tell people to start using new skin treatments a couple days a week, once a week, or even every other week if it's strong while you get used to it. There are some products that I just use every three days that are specified for everyday use."
This Vitamin C oil has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 58.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
FullSoft 3 Pack Womens Leggings
Kyle Richards shared, "These are cozy pants are travel essentials. They're leggings, but they don't feel like workout leggings. They're so soft and cozy. These have a high-waist. The little band here holds my stomach in."
These three packs don't just come in black. There are plenty of options to choose from and these sets have 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They've also been recommended by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and Kandi Burruss from Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves -Extreme Heat Resistant BBQ Gloves
Lauren Conrad told E!, "OK. I know these aren't the cutest oven mitts, but they work so well! They grip dishes and really protect your hands."
These gloves come in 11 colors and they have 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable
Madison LeCroy remarked, "This is the size of a lipstick and this is great. This is just a chic, cute way to charge it right up and not take up so much space. How cute is that? I love it. You can still be on your phone and it's not annoying."
This charger comes in four colorways and you can use it to charge AirPods too. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Floerns Women's Summer Printed 2 Piece Outfit Crop Tube Tops and Split Long Skirt Set
Porsha Williams told E!, "I am not gonna lie to you. I love a two-piece with a skirt because on vacation, you get slammed by the third day of eating, drinking and enjoying yourself. We all get a little extra puff. Even though it's a crop top, you can pull that skirt up a bit. Do you know what I mean?"
This set comes in 19 colors and it has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount
Madison LeCroy explained, "This hooks onto the tray on the back of the seat. It will just hold your cell phone. How many times are you looking down getting tech neck? This just keeps it straight ahead. Don't even worry about it. Fold it up and put it in that pink organizer case. This is for those long travel days."
This also comes in lavender. The phone mount has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint - 24 Count (4 Pack)
"These are the secret to white teeth. These are Colgate mini toothbrushes. I have these in my car. They have a little pick on the other end. Teach your kids the good hygiene," Madison LeCroy said.
These disposable toothbrushes have 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cupshe Bikini Sets- High Waisted v Neck Twist Front Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Bathing Suit
Kyle Richards said, "The truth is that it's more flattering on me to wear a two-piece. This is a really cute color. I love this. It's a rust red, really pretty. I would accessorize it with gold jewelry. It has a high up waist. That's really cute here."
This suit comes in 7 colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jeasona Women’s Bathing Suit Cover Up for Beach Pool Swimwear Crochet Dress
"This is a great cover-up here. It's super cute. With cover-ups, I like when you can see through it a little bit. It's like a filter for your body," Kyle Richards said.
This cover-up comes in 6 colors, it has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Cetaphil Face and Body Wipes, Gentle Skin Cleansing Cloths, 50 Count
Kyle Richards said, "These wipes are amazing in a great, little travel size."
These wipes have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have also been recommended by The Bachelor alums JoJo Fletcher and and Hannah Ann Sluss.
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses
"This dress is super cute. It's this halter-style dress. It has gathered fabric at the top. That's for anything, lunch, dinner, or running around," Kyle Richards said.
This dress is available in 28 solids and prints. It has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
