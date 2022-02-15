Real Housewives Star Melissa Gorga Shares High-Quality, Affordable Activewear From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you get what you pay for when it comes to activewear? So many of the most sought-after workout apparel brands are just so expensive, but are they worth those premium price tags? Melissa Gorga begs to differ. During a recent Amazon Live session, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, "You know that a lot of the workout clothes in this world are very expensive. There are those very high-end leggings that my daughter has to have, that we all have to have because we feel like they're 'the best,' but I did my research. I found the most amazing leggings on Amazon that are affordable and can ship the next day."
The Bravolebrity really is just like the rest of us, admitting, "I buy so much from Amazon, it's crazy." Same here, girl. Melissa told Amazon shoppers, "I'm going to talk to you guys about some of my favorite leggings and workout clothes that I get from Amazon, which are such high quality. They're so good and they're really affordable too."
If you're looking for budget-friendly workout apparel, let Melissa be your stylist.
FullSoft 3 Pack Womens Leggings
"Leggings are so important. I don't ever want to run around in anything that is not a legging during the day if I don't have to be dressed for TV. My makeup artist came to do my makeup and she had the cutest leggings on that made her butt look so good and they fit her waist so good. I started buying them and have been buying them ever since. They fit so good."
"These come in a three pack. Just compare this to what you would pay for one pair at the high-end stores. I'm not gonna mention any brand names, but you know what I'm talking about. These are buttery soft. I love them because they're super super high-waisted, they cinch your waist, and they give you support in the stomach area. They're super supportive. These are your favorite leggings that you will ever put on. I run around in these every single day. They make your butt look good. They're not thin, so you can't see your underwear through them ever."
These three packs don't just come in black. There are plenty of options to choose from and these sets have 19,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings for Women
"These are great if you want to switch it up from black and have a little color. These are so cute. You can make so many outfits from them."
"Nobody wants to be uncomfortable. We all want to wear leggings." These leggings come in packs of four with many different color combinations to choose from. These multi-packs are a #1 Amazon bestseller and they have 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Joggers with Pockets- Full Length Sweatpants & Lounge Pants
"These are a jogger. These are super cute to run around in. They do have pockets. They're just cute. They're super high-waisted. These look really cute with a pair of sneakers. These are a super cute material. I love a jogger. They're just in right now. You can wear them with anything. Make sure you grab them. It's really hard to find them at this price."
There are 13 colors to choose from and these joggers have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings
"If you don't want a full-length and you're looking for great leggings at a 7/8 length, you need these. I promise you and your daughters will go crazy over these. They're just the best thing. I love them. They're super super high end and feel thick also. They have a thick band on top. I find these to be awesome too. They have that gym feel with an extra lining."
"If it's warm out, I tend to go with the 7/8 length. You cannot go wrong with these. They feel so good. They're awesome." There are seven colors to choose from and these leggings have 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Evercute Cross Back Sport Bras- Set of 3
"My daughter is really large chested, so she needs the support of a really good sports bra. She's a cheerleader, so she wears them all the time. These are great to make sure nothing is coming out, you know what I mean? She absolutely loves them. They're her favorite thing. She's been super super super happy in them."
"These have a cross back. They're so cute. They come in so many colors. You can run around in them. These sports bras are a nice length and they give you extra support. It's super stretchy and very high-end. It's made from great great material. It has removable padding. These hold you up really well. I'm telling you, these are amazing. You cannot go wrong with them." There are many color combinations to choose from and this three-piece set has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HHUQ Women’s Longline Sports Bra- Wirefree Padded Medium Support
"This has all the stretch you need and removable padding. It's not a cross back, it's more straight. You cannot go wrong with this. It's a staple, you have to have them. No under boob is happening with this. I love this one. This is a clean look if you don't want to do such a sporty look. It is a nice thick material. I use this one all the time too. It's inexpensive, but it's super high quality. There are super thick straps right here. It's stretchy. These feel super high-end."
This bra is too good to pass up for just $7 with 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This comes in seven colors.
Colorfulkoala Women's Cross Waist Leggings Full Length
"If you like leggings with different patterns, check these out." These leggings come in six patterns.
Melissa isn't the only one who adores these. An Amazon shopper said, "I am obsessed with these leggings. They fit so well and the most comfortable pair of colorfulkoala leggings I own. This brand is quickly becoming my favorite. I want to buy these in every color way!"
Suuksess Women Scrunch Butt Lifting Seamless Leggings
"These are not for everyone, but if you're looking for something to give you a little extra butt, these are the leggings. They have that extra thick waistband at the top. Check the butt out. I think these are gym quality and they're good for every day. These accent your butt and make it look bigger. This definitely gives your butt a lift. It really does make your butt seem bigger."
"They're high quality. They really really are. Try them out." These leggings come in 26 colors and they have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nike Women's Air Max 270 Running
"These are the best workout sneakers. I die for them. They're the Nike Air Max's. You can just Amazon them. They're so in right now. They're a great gift too. They give you a little extra height. They're the most comfortable sneaker there is. I have them. My husband Joe [Gorga] has them. They're incredible and they look good. They're the hottest sneaker out right now."
"I have them in many colors, including white and pink. They're so good and cute. These are the sneakers you'll want to run around in all day. Definitely check them out."
