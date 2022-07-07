The Orville Star Anne Winters Has Used This $5 Beauty Product Every Night Since Middle School

We interviewed Anne Winters because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Anne is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever think about what a star's getting ready routine is like in their everyday life? No, not the sessions with the professional hairstylists and makeup artists, but the times when they are glamming themselves up at home. The Orville: New Horizons star Anne Winters took us through her getting ready process, including her favorite makeup and skincare products, including a staple that she has used since she was in middle school. Anne even shared a glimpse at the playlist she listens to while she does her hair and makeup.
Anne shared the product the $5 product that she uses every single night along with more affordable beauty and self-care essentials.
Anne Winters Getting Ready Q&A
E!: Settle this age-old debate. Is it better to do your hair first or your makeup first? Explain your reasoning.
AW: This actually is a toss up. If I am starting from scratch with my hair, as in shower, blow dry then curl, etc.. definitely hair first. I usually do my hair and leave it be for a few days and it's so easy to touch-up, so I'll always do makeup first after that. I've really been loving the clip back bun style lately which takes no time, so definitely makeup first on those days.
E!: If you listen to music when you get ready, what are some go-to songs that help you feel your best?
AW: I have my early 2000s playlist ALWAYS playing! I will listen to anything from The Pussycat Dolls, Lil Wayne, Beyoncé, Drake and the Spice Girls. Any throwback is my jam! My favorite song by far is "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" by Eve.
E!: If you are short on time, what's the one beauty product you put on before you leave the house?
AW: I never leave the house without my Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara on! And my Carmex is always in my purse.
Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara, Very Black
"Mascara is my one makeup product I absolutely love and NEED before leaving the house."
This mascara has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Carmex Original Flavor Moisturizing Lip Balm- 3 Pack
"I love Carmex! I have been using Carmex since middle school every night before bed and even on top of any lip liner throughout the day for a more natural look. It's my favorite beauty product hands down."
E!: Are there any beauty products or application techniques that professionals have used on set that you now use when you get ready on your own?
AW: I used to always do my face in the order of foundation, contour, then my eyeshadow, but every makeup stylist does eyes first so you can clean it up if you need to before applying the face. Genius.
Sokgo Eyebrow Soap
E!: What's a game-changing product that's new to your routine?
AW: Brow soap!!! I absolutely loved from a photo shoot, but in general brow soap is a game changer. I have bushy eyebrows and pluck my unibrow almost everyday lol, but the brow soap holds them in place all day and I love the stand-up bushy brow look. I'm embracing the Cara Delevingne/Brooke Shields vibe.
This brow soap has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, Brightener
E!: Are there any internet-famous products that live up to the hype?
AW: Maybelline's Instant Anti Age Eraser Eye Concealer entirely lives up to the hype! I love that the applicator is a sponge so I can easily keep it in my bag and cover up on the go. It provides nice coverage without feeling too thick.
This concealer has 101,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,900+ 5-star Ulta reviews. Top Chef star Gail Simmons and Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy recommended this mascara too. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Cliganic 100% Pure Vitamin E Oil for Skin, Hair & Face
E!: What's your favorite beauty product under $25?
AW: Covergirl mascara, Carmex and Vitamin E Oil. Those are my go-to products.
This Vitamin E oil has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glowing Body Oil
E!: Is there a product that you've used forever that doesn't get the hype it deserves?
AW: I use the Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil EVERY DAY on any parts of my skin that are showing with my outfit. It smells amazing and it gives that perfect glow for any part of the body without using just a highlighter powder.
Anne Winters' Must-Have Products
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Liquid Foundation
"I love this foundation. I have dry skin and this holds up all day while locking in moisturize to create a dewy, glowy look. It's also very light and doesn't make me feel like I have makeup on."
This foundation has 38.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit
"I've been using this contour kit for over 5 years and it is the best. The yellow shade has been the only powder I use to set in my concealer, and the browns can work for any occasion."
This contour kit has 251K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lorac Alter Ego Lip Liner Pencil
"Lorac's Alter Ego Lip Liner is the closest match to my natural lip color, so I love using it! I don't like having a bold shade on my lips because I don't want it to fade, so having this color with CARMEX or a natural gloss on top makes me feel like I can go to lunch/dinner anywhere without worrying about reapplying my lips."
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Five Styling Attachments
"I love this blow dryer because it's easy to use, doesn't feel like it's damaging my hair and it's not too loud. I've given this as a gift to my mom and sister and they both love it. I never realized how important a blow dryer was until I used this one, my hair used to still be frizzy after a blow dry and now I barely have to put heat on after with any styling tool."
This dryer comes in three colorways and it has 22.3K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray
"This spray is my favorite as it feels like it sets my makeup for the day and also replenishes my skin. It's hydrating, but also feels like my makeup will last. You can also use it to prime your skin before you apply the rest of your makeup, to set your makeup, and anytime throughout the day where you feel like you are in need of a nice refresh."
This spray has 123.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Love Your Melon Beanie for Men & Women, Lined Knit Warm Thick Skully
"This is my favorite beanie mainly because it goes to support cancer funds. Children with cancer play a massive role in my heart because while filming Zac and Mia, which was a show about two kids falling in love in the cancer ward, we were able to meet multiple children and families going through this horrible disease themselves. I'll never forget the kids I got to meet, seeing some thrive and beat cancer and unfortunately seeing others that didn't. My favorite beanie for sure as it holds a deeper meaning than being cute and comfy (which it also very much is)."
This beanie comes in six colors.
