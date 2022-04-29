42 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m at Free People

E! Cover Star

Chelsea Handler On Comedy, Therapy and Her Surprising Love Story

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Free People is one of those brands that always comes through with those keep-forever pieces. From their Way Home Shorts that are so perfect for a workout to the celebrity-worn jacket that seems to be everywhere, Free People has the best wardrobe staples.

If I could have a full Free People, I would, but, unfortunately, I don't have an unlimited shopping budget. Thankfully, there are so many affordable Amazon finds that make me feel like I'm shopping at Free People. Of course, Amazon seemingly has everything, so there are actually a ton of Free People styles to shop on the site. But, if you want to take a more budget-friendly route, here are some fashion finds that reminded me of my favorite brand. 

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have Been Spotted In This Free People Jacket

Jackets

Farktop Womens Dolman Lightweight Quilted Jackets

This quilted jacket is comfortable, stylish, and it comes in 18 different colors.

An Amazon shopper said, "This is a great, low priced dupe for the Free People jacket. I bought this one instead with low expectations…. wrong. This is the most comfortable jacket I own. The material is so soft and heavy, it is definitely a new staple for me. I plan on purchasing this again in the other colors."

$75
Amazon

Astylish Women Casual Coat Long Sleeve Shacket

Chic meets cozy with this shacket. This perfectly oversized piece comes in nine colors.

$6-$41
Amazon

Fisoew Womens Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Jacket

Here's another great shacket if you are looking for additional colorways.

$41-$46
Amazon

Bralettes

Anna-Kaci Women's Floral Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Bralette

This bralette looks so familiar to longtime Free People shoppers. It's available at an unbelievable price point in eight colors.

$12-$18
Amazon

Dresses

R.Vivimos Women's Summer Ruffles V Neck Backless Dress

This dress is all about the details, from the open back to the crochet empire waist, this one really comes through. 

A shopper said, "I love the sheerness it's exactly like a free people dress that I couldn't afford or fit into!!!"

$27
Amazon

R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses

Stop what you're doing and click here. The back of this dress is just to die for. This is a total head turner. It's available in four colors. 

This dress is available in 28 solids and prints. It has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$34
Amazon

Fixmatti Lace V Neck Mini Dresses

Are you obsessed with those sleeves? Or are you obsessed with those sleeves? This white dress is perfect for summer, but you can also get this one in seven additional colors.

$30-$33
Amazon

R.YIposha Women Vintage Elastic Square Neck Ruffled Dress

You'll be ready for so many different occasions with this dress in your closet. It's perfect for a brunch or a bridal shower. It comes in 31 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$31
Amazon

ForeMode Bohemian Mini Dress

There are so many things to love about the ForeMode Bohemian Mini Dress: the plunging neckline at the front, the pleating, and the two ties at the back. This dress looks expensive, but it's actually such an affordable find. You can get this one in 16 colors.

$24
Amazon

Zesica Women’s Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Mini Dress

You're gonna want this wrap dress in every color. There are 28 to choose from, by the way. It has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews with one shopper sharing, "This dress is so cute for summer. The fabric is a rayon type blend that drapes softly. I got the turquoise colorway and it is gorgeous in person....looks very Free People ish."

$26-$36
Amazon

Ecowish Womens V-neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Dress

It's all about the bow with this mini dress. This one strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sexy. There are 38 colorways and this is such a popular dress. It has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper remarking, "This dress is very similar to a Free People brand dress that I own. I am roughly 5'0" and a small fit perfectly for length. The dress is not sheer at all. Adjustable straps...always a plus for petite people! Perfect for spring date nights!

 

$33-$40
Amazon

Pants and Shorts

Automet Womens High Waisted Athletic Shorts

Stop your search. The hunt for the perfect gym shorts is over. You will wear this to work out, hang out, and go out. You will want these in every single color.

An Amazon shopper shared, "Guys this is an exact dupe for the free people ones It is actually insane. I put them right next to my free people ones that I have and look 95% similar def such a good buy and highly recommend!!!"

$24
Amazon

Roxy Women's Oceanside Yarn Dye Pant

These are ideal for those cool summer nights. They are bohemian, yet polished. There are ten prints to choose from.

$15
Amazon

Woman Within Women's Plus Size Convertible Length Cargo Pant

The coolest part about these pants is that you convert them to a cuffed crop look, which means they are basically two pairs in one. These come in 14 colors. If you haven't noticed, cargo pants are back in style.

 

$25-$32
Amazon

Ecowish Women’s Casual Floral Print Belted Summer Beach High Waist Wide Leg Pants With Pockets

These have the ease of a floral pants, the polish of a trouser, and the necessity of pockets. There are so many beautiful prints to choose from.

 

$25-$30
Amazon

IXIMO Women's Casual Cotton Linen Baggy Pants with Elastic Waist

Take comfort to the next level with a pair of cozy, fashion forward, baggy pants. These come in a handful of colors and they have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$37-$43
Amazon

WSPLYSPJY Women's Print Stretch Bell Bottom Flare Palazzo Pants Trousers

Yes, printed flares are very much a thing these days. These are comfortable, flattering, and fun.

 

$10
Amazon

SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants

Rock palazzo pants at the office, out to lunch with friends, or with your favorite bodysuit for a night out. The styling possibilities are truly unlimited here. This is an incredibly versatile style that comes in many colors.

$27
Amazon

Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic

Wear it as a dress or throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. No matter how you style it, this is just one of those pieces that always works. It comes in 27 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$35
Amazon

Jumpsuits, Rompers, and Overalls

YESNO Women Casual Loose Jumpsuits

You will want to wear these every single day. It doesn't get more comfortable than this relaxed fit jumpsuit, which comes in 18 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X. This style has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, these have pockets. 

An Amazon shopper said, "It is a fun and classy looking outfit that had I bought at, say, Macy's would have run me well over $130. It is everything Free People wants to be."

$18
Amazon

Luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Overalls

Embrace the overalls. Wear them over a white shirt, bathing suit top, turtleneck, or your favorite bralette. There are 44 color options. These have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28-$44
Amazon

Relipop Floral Romper

A floral romper is always a good idea. This ensemble comes in 17 solid colors and prints. It has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers, with one writing "Super comfy, adjustable, sexy, flowy, I am a free people addict and everyone kept asking when I found it there!!!! This is an absolute adorable affordable piece for your closet."

$27
Amazon

Mokayee Womens Summer Cute Front Tie Romper

You just found your new go-to look for lounging around and running errands. Get this romper in every color. You won't regret it.

$22-$29
Amazon

Lacozy Womens Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit

Thankfully, this jumpsuit comes in 29 colors because planning an outfit doesn't get any easier than this. It's the ideal "throw on and go" ensemble. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$24-$34
Amazon

Zesica Women’s Casual off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit

You'll give that "effortlessly chic" aesthetic when you wear a strapless jumpsuit. This olive green is gorgeous and you're gonna adore the 17 other color options. This style has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Amazon

Adibosy Women's V Neck Romper

You can never have too many rompers. The tie at the waist makes this a supremely flattering look on all body types. This comes in 11 colors.

$36
Amazon

Two-Piece Sets

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Outfit Fringe Trim Crop Top Skirt Set

Be vacation-ready with this two-piece set. Go for this bold pink hue or shop one of the 12 additional colorways.

$35
Amazon

Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfits

This ensemble is a guaranteed compliment-getter. Plus, you can easily mix and match both pieces with other clothes you already have. There are 15 colors to choose from. This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$31-$39
Amazon

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Sleeveless Button Crop Tank Tops and Shorts Lounge Set

Get your cozy on in a super soft, two-piece lounge set. There 28 adorable colors to choose from. 

$16
Amazon

Aro Lora Women's 2 Piece Jumpsuit

This is just such a vibe and that tie up top is everything. It comes in 7 colors. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
Amazon

Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Outfit Dress

You'll feel like you're on a vacation whenever you rock one of these printed, two-piece sets. It has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
Amazon

Gaoshi Lapel Matching Women's Striped Pocket Shirt & Shorts

Wear this top to the office. Wear this set to the beach. You can even rock the shirt as a bathing suit cover-up. You will find so many reasons to wear this set. It comes in 19 colors. If this looks familiar, you may have seen it on Summer House this season.

$20
Amazon

Floerns Women's 2 Piece Outfit Polka Dots Crop Top and Long Skirt Set with Pockets

Polka dots will never go out of style. Ever. 

$33-$37
Amazon

Floerns Women's Two Piece Outfit

This lightweight set is perfect for a hot summer day. It comes in so many adorable prints. 

$30
Amazon

MakeMeChic Women's Two Piece Ruffle Trim Cami Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set

How darling are these ruffles? The set is an immediate "add to cart," for sure. 

$34
Amazon

Floerns Women's Two Piece Outfit Floral Crop Top and Split Long Skirt Set

Date night, anyone? Look and feel your best in this bandeau/maxi skirt pairing.

$26
Amazon

Lyaner Women’s 2 Piece Outfits

Click here to check out the to-die-for bow detail at the back. It's easy to fall in love with this look.

$46
Amazon

Zesica Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweatsuit

Feel cozy and look chic in a two-piece set. This comes in 21 colors and it has 6,000+ 5-star reviews.

$36-$38
Amazon

Tops and Bodysuits

Anrabess Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover

An Amazon shopper said, "Awesome Free People look-alike sweater! I want every color! It's soft ribbed material! So cute and comfortable! So versatile!" Another fan of the pullover adviser, "Awesome free people dupe. Love this product!! Save yourself the money and get this."

It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 19 colors.

$40
Amazon

Imily Bela Womens Oversized Tunic Sweaters

Exude an effortless cool vibe in an oversized sweater. This slouchy top has seven color options. An Amazon shopper shared, "Great sweater! Perfect duplicate to the free people tunic that I actually returned because this one is identical for way cheaper!"

$32-$38
Amazon

Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit

It just doesn't get more sleek than a long sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. This is a cold weather essential that's so incredibly versatile for both casual and dressed up events. This top is available in 19 solid colors ranging from bold neons to easy-to-wear neutrals. You can also rock this bodysuit in a variety of different prints.

This bodysuit is a number one bestseller on Amazon with 22,500+ five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. One customer raved, "This is so soft and so comfortable. It's the first bodysuit I've bought and I don't know why I haven't purchased these sooner, it's amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don't even know they're there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it's not at all. I'll probably be buying this in every color." And she's not the only one who wants this in each color.

$22
Amazon

Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Bodysuit

This sleeveless bodysuit is comfortable, sophisticated, and elegant. The mock neck makes this suitable for the office and family events. The high-quality material is smooth and durable. This top is available in 10 other colors and has 3,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.

An Amazon shopper advised, "If you're on the fence, I say definitely get this!" Another said, "This body suit fits like a glove, and for a low price can't beat it, so before you buy SKIMS you should try this one first and compare."

$19
Amazon

If you're looking for more fashionable Amazon finds, these Amazon styles made me feel like I was shopping at Anthropologie

