42 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m at Free People

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Free People is one of those brands that always comes through with those keep-forever pieces. From their Way Home Shorts that are so perfect for a workout to the celebrity-worn jacket that seems to be everywhere, Free People has the best wardrobe staples.
If I could have a full Free People, I would, but, unfortunately, I don't have an unlimited shopping budget. Thankfully, there are so many affordable Amazon finds that make me feel like I'm shopping at Free People. Of course, Amazon seemingly has everything, so there are actually a ton of Free People styles to shop on the site. But, if you want to take a more budget-friendly route, here are some fashion finds that reminded me of my favorite brand.
Jackets
Farktop Womens Dolman Lightweight Quilted Jackets
This quilted jacket is comfortable, stylish, and it comes in 18 different colors.
An Amazon shopper said, "This is a great, low priced dupe for the Free People jacket. I bought this one instead with low expectations…. wrong. This is the most comfortable jacket I own. The material is so soft and heavy, it is definitely a new staple for me. I plan on purchasing this again in the other colors."
Astylish Women Casual Coat Long Sleeve Shacket
Chic meets cozy with this shacket. This perfectly oversized piece comes in nine colors.
Fisoew Womens Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Jacket
Here's another great shacket if you are looking for additional colorways.
Bralettes
Anna-Kaci Women's Floral Crochet Lace Spaghetti Strap Bralette
This bralette looks so familiar to longtime Free People shoppers. It's available at an unbelievable price point in eight colors.
Dresses
R.Vivimos Women's Summer Ruffles V Neck Backless Dress
This dress is all about the details, from the open back to the crochet empire waist, this one really comes through.
A shopper said, "I love the sheerness it's exactly like a free people dress that I couldn't afford or fit into!!!"
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses
Stop what you're doing and click here. The back of this dress is just to die for. This is a total head turner. It's available in four colors.
This dress is available in 28 solids and prints. It has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixmatti Lace V Neck Mini Dresses
Are you obsessed with those sleeves? Or are you obsessed with those sleeves? This white dress is perfect for summer, but you can also get this one in seven additional colors.
R.YIposha Women Vintage Elastic Square Neck Ruffled Dress
You'll be ready for so many different occasions with this dress in your closet. It's perfect for a brunch or a bridal shower. It comes in 31 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ForeMode Bohemian Mini Dress
There are so many things to love about the ForeMode Bohemian Mini Dress: the plunging neckline at the front, the pleating, and the two ties at the back. This dress looks expensive, but it's actually such an affordable find. You can get this one in 16 colors.
Zesica Women’s Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Mini Dress
You're gonna want this wrap dress in every color. There are 28 to choose from, by the way. It has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews with one shopper sharing, "This dress is so cute for summer. The fabric is a rayon type blend that drapes softly. I got the turquoise colorway and it is gorgeous in person....looks very Free People ish."
Ecowish Womens V-neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Dress
It's all about the bow with this mini dress. This one strikes the perfect balance between sweet and sexy. There are 38 colorways and this is such a popular dress. It has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper remarking, "This dress is very similar to a Free People brand dress that I own. I am roughly 5'0" and a small fit perfectly for length. The dress is not sheer at all. Adjustable straps...always a plus for petite people! Perfect for spring date nights!
Pants and Shorts
Automet Womens High Waisted Athletic Shorts
Stop your search. The hunt for the perfect gym shorts is over. You will wear this to work out, hang out, and go out. You will want these in every single color.
An Amazon shopper shared, "Guys this is an exact dupe for the free people ones It is actually insane. I put them right next to my free people ones that I have and look 95% similar def such a good buy and highly recommend!!!"
Roxy Women's Oceanside Yarn Dye Pant
These are ideal for those cool summer nights. They are bohemian, yet polished. There are ten prints to choose from.
Woman Within Women's Plus Size Convertible Length Cargo Pant
The coolest part about these pants is that you convert them to a cuffed crop look, which means they are basically two pairs in one. These come in 14 colors. If you haven't noticed, cargo pants are back in style.
Ecowish Women’s Casual Floral Print Belted Summer Beach High Waist Wide Leg Pants With Pockets
These have the ease of a floral pants, the polish of a trouser, and the necessity of pockets. There are so many beautiful prints to choose from.
IXIMO Women's Casual Cotton Linen Baggy Pants with Elastic Waist
Take comfort to the next level with a pair of cozy, fashion forward, baggy pants. These come in a handful of colors and they have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WSPLYSPJY Women's Print Stretch Bell Bottom Flare Palazzo Pants Trousers
Yes, printed flares are very much a thing these days. These are comfortable, flattering, and fun.
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
Rock palazzo pants at the office, out to lunch with friends, or with your favorite bodysuit for a night out. The styling possibilities are truly unlimited here. This is an incredibly versatile style that comes in many colors.
Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic
Wear it as a dress or throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. No matter how you style it, this is just one of those pieces that always works. It comes in 27 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jumpsuits, Rompers, and Overalls
YESNO Women Casual Loose Jumpsuits
You will want to wear these every single day. It doesn't get more comfortable than this relaxed fit jumpsuit, which comes in 18 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X. This style has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, these have pockets.
An Amazon shopper said, "It is a fun and classy looking outfit that had I bought at, say, Macy's would have run me well over $130. It is everything Free People wants to be."
Luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Overalls
Embrace the overalls. Wear them over a white shirt, bathing suit top, turtleneck, or your favorite bralette. There are 44 color options. These have 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Relipop Floral Romper
A floral romper is always a good idea. This ensemble comes in 17 solid colors and prints. It has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers, with one writing "Super comfy, adjustable, sexy, flowy, I am a free people addict and everyone kept asking when I found it there!!!! This is an absolute adorable affordable piece for your closet."
Mokayee Womens Summer Cute Front Tie Romper
You just found your new go-to look for lounging around and running errands. Get this romper in every color. You won't regret it.
Lacozy Womens Casual Loose Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
Thankfully, this jumpsuit comes in 29 colors because planning an outfit doesn't get any easier than this. It's the ideal "throw on and go" ensemble. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women’s Casual off Shoulder Solid Color Strapless Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit
You'll give that "effortlessly chic" aesthetic when you wear a strapless jumpsuit. This olive green is gorgeous and you're gonna adore the 17 other color options. This style has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Adibosy Women's V Neck Romper
You can never have too many rompers. The tie at the waist makes this a supremely flattering look on all body types. This comes in 11 colors.
Two-Piece Sets
SheIn Women's 2 Piece Outfit Fringe Trim Crop Top Skirt Set
Be vacation-ready with this two-piece set. Go for this bold pink hue or shop one of the 12 additional colorways.
Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfits
This ensemble is a guaranteed compliment-getter. Plus, you can easily mix and match both pieces with other clothes you already have. There are 15 colors to choose from. This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SheIn Women's 2 Piece Sleeveless Button Crop Tank Tops and Shorts Lounge Set
Get your cozy on in a super soft, two-piece lounge set. There 28 adorable colors to choose from.
Aro Lora Women's 2 Piece Jumpsuit
This is just such a vibe and that tie up top is everything. It comes in 7 colors. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Outfit Dress
You'll feel like you're on a vacation whenever you rock one of these printed, two-piece sets. It has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaoshi Lapel Matching Women's Striped Pocket Shirt & Shorts
Wear this top to the office. Wear this set to the beach. You can even rock the shirt as a bathing suit cover-up. You will find so many reasons to wear this set. It comes in 19 colors. If this looks familiar, you may have seen it on Summer House this season.
Floerns Women's 2 Piece Outfit Polka Dots Crop Top and Long Skirt Set with Pockets
Polka dots will never go out of style. Ever.
Floerns Women's Two Piece Outfit
This lightweight set is perfect for a hot summer day. It comes in so many adorable prints.
MakeMeChic Women's Two Piece Ruffle Trim Cami Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set
How darling are these ruffles? The set is an immediate "add to cart," for sure.
Floerns Women's Two Piece Outfit Floral Crop Top and Split Long Skirt Set
Date night, anyone? Look and feel your best in this bandeau/maxi skirt pairing.
Lyaner Women’s 2 Piece Outfits
Click here to check out the to-die-for bow detail at the back. It's easy to fall in love with this look.
Zesica Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweatsuit
Feel cozy and look chic in a two-piece set. This comes in 21 colors and it has 6,000+ 5-star reviews.
Tops and Bodysuits
Anrabess Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover
An Amazon shopper said, "Awesome Free People look-alike sweater! I want every color! It's soft ribbed material! So cute and comfortable! So versatile!" Another fan of the pullover adviser, "Awesome free people dupe. Love this product!! Save yourself the money and get this."
It has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 19 colors.
Imily Bela Womens Oversized Tunic Sweaters
Exude an effortless cool vibe in an oversized sweater. This slouchy top has seven color options. An Amazon shopper shared, "Great sweater! Perfect duplicate to the free people tunic that I actually returned because this one is identical for way cheaper!"
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
It just doesn't get more sleek than a long sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. This is a cold weather essential that's so incredibly versatile for both casual and dressed up events. This top is available in 19 solid colors ranging from bold neons to easy-to-wear neutrals. You can also rock this bodysuit in a variety of different prints.
This bodysuit is a number one bestseller on Amazon with 22,500+ five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. One customer raved, "This is so soft and so comfortable. It's the first bodysuit I've bought and I don't know why I haven't purchased these sooner, it's amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don't even know they're there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it's not at all. I'll probably be buying this in every color." And she's not the only one who wants this in each color.
Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Bodysuit
This sleeveless bodysuit is comfortable, sophisticated, and elegant. The mock neck makes this suitable for the office and family events. The high-quality material is smooth and durable. This top is available in 10 other colors and has 3,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper advised, "If you're on the fence, I say definitely get this!" Another said, "This body suit fits like a glove, and for a low price can't beat it, so before you buy SKIMS you should try this one first and compare."
