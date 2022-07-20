Kim Kardashian's SKIMS: Shop 40% Off Deals Before These Must-Haves Sell Out

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian's clothing brand SKIMS has become a go-to for shapewear, loungewear, swimwear, and additional wardrobe staples. Kim's brand has high-quality fabrics that are just as comfortable as they are functional in an exclusive range of sizes spanning from XXS to 5X.
Once you start wearing SKIMS, it's going to be tough to wear anything else. If you're on a quest to get a whole wardrobe full of SKIMS, head on over to Nordstrom for some 40% discounts. There are only two SKIMS sales every year, one in May and one in November. "Keep Up With" these Nordstrom deals before they sell out.
SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
I have this robe in every color and I do not regret it. It is the most comfortable item of clothing. I wear it at home when I'm chilling and I can even style it as a sweater with some nice black pants when I'm out and about. You will look for excuses to wear this. Now, you just need to pick your favorite colorway.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pants
And, of course, you can't forget the Cozy Pants. These decadently plush pants truly live up to the name of the collection. You will never want to wear any other sweatpants after these. Nordstrom has them in seven colorways.
A fan of the pants wrote, "Wow. I feel very luxurious walking around my home in these, and could even see myself wearing them out around the holidays for a cozy cute look. Wish they were slightly less because I'd buy a second set!" Good thing they're on sale then. Now is the perfect time for a second pair... or a third....or a fourth.
SKIMS Velour Women's Long Robe
Here's another comfortable robe that you're going to be obsessed with. You may think you know what velour feels like, but you don't know true indulgence until you feel SKIMS velour. It is next-level luxurious. Nordstrom has this in two colors.
SKIMS High Slit Stretch Silk Slip
Of course, SKIMS comes through for the loungewear, but how much do you love this silky dress? You just found your go-to look as a wedding guest or for your next girls' night out. And, the best part about this is that it's technically sleepwear, so you can rock it anywhere you want. It doesn't get more versatile or sophisticated than that. Nordstrom has this style in four colors.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 5-Pack Thongs
Get maximum comfort and minimal coverage with these SKIMS thongs. A Nordstrom shopper raved, "These are so soft and feel like you have nothing on. I don't have constant camel toe or front wedgie either. I wear small but since these are so stretchy I always get an xs in the fit everybody line."
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Seamed Leggings
These high-rise leggings from the Outdoor Collection are made from super breathable cotton. A Nordstrom shopper reviewed, "Love the material! The fit, and the thickness of these leggings. Definitely worth buying if you haven't yet."
SKIMS Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
This bodysuit is sophisticated, elegant, and truly timeless. You can wear it all year long, layering it under a blazer for the office or a cozy sweater for a casual winter look. Another great thing about the bodysuit is that it's sculpting without constricting. Nordstrom has this bodysuit in six colors.
SKIMS Sleep Briefs
Sleep in these soft next-to-skin, high-cut briefs that are soft, breathable, and ideal for slumber. Choose between six colorways.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong
These thongs are invisible underneath your clothes and they're made from breathable, quick-dry fabric, which makes them a great option for your next workout.
"Shocked," a skeptical shopper wrote, explaining, "Had been wanting to try Skims but to be honest didn't think they would actually fit well on a truly plus size person and didn't want to give in to the kardashian hype but I'm a convert. These are the most comfortable underwear I've worn in as long as I can remember. The stretch is perfect, the cotton is unbelievably comfortable, I'm in love! Can't wait to order more."
SKIMS Stretch Silk Teddy
Bring glamour and comfort to your nighttime ritual with this silk teddy. It's indulgently soft and it has adjustable straps. Nordstrom has this in two colorways.
A fan of the sleepwear raved, "Feels like heaven! Soft is an understatement. The silk has the right amount of stretch to be comfortable."
SKIMS Jelly Sheer Underwire Bra
This slightly sheer bra is supportive without being restrictive. You will get a naturally lifted look with one of these bras, which Nordstrom also has in orange.
SKIMS Soft Lounge Fold Over Pants
These yoga pants are supremely soft and incredibly stretchy. Of course, these are comfortable, but you can easily dress them up with a button-down shirt or a bodysuit. Athleisure is fashionable and these pants are the ideal way to take advantage of the trend. Nordstrom has these pants in six colorways.
