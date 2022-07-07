Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy "Highly Recommends" This $6 Mascara With 4,600+ 5-Star Reviews

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't think Amazon is the place for stylish summer finds, "shut your muppet mouth" and take these shopping recommendations from Madison LeCroy. The fashionable Bravo star is all about finding seasonal must-haves on a budget.
Madison did a swimwear haul during a recent Amazon Live session, telling shoppers, "I cannot wait to show you all of the great finds that I have been able to get on Amazon. I have a lot of great options for when your with your kids, your husband or boyfriend, and girls trips. We have them all covered. Cheers to hot girl summer always and forever, 24/7, seven days a week."
She didn't just recommend the swimsuits though. Madison also shared her must-have summer beauty products, shoes, accessories, and cover-ups— including this $6 mascara that has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Madison LeCroy's Amazon Picks.
1. Bronax Cloud Slides- 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen- 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara- 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. JML Microfiber Beach Towels- 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Nail Product Picks
YoYoee 24 PCS Nude Short Press on Nails
"I bit off all of my nails. I have these press-on nails that I got from Amazon. They're little daisies."
There are 6 colorways to choose from.
Madison LeCroy's Swimsuit Picks
MakeMeChic Women's One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
"You can never go wrong with a red bathing suit. It's a retro, red vision, keeping it hot. This is a medium. I normally do a medium, due to the girls. I think that this runs a little big, so I think I could have gone with a small. it's a little cheeky in the back, but not too much. I think it will look sexy, but a little conversative. The goal is to look rich without breaking the bank, you know what I mean?"
This also comes in black.
Beach Riot Women's Kirsten One Piece
"This is my favorite bathing suit. It's Beach Riot, which I love. It's super cute. The colors look really good."
Fisoew Women's High Waist Bikini Sets
"This one is a little bridal'ish. I thought this top was cute. If you wanted to go to the beach bar afterwards and throw a wrap on, you can wear this as a top. You could wear it both ways if you'd like and wear the back as the front. The bottom ties in the front. I think that this looks very clean. It looks fancy. It comes in seven different colors."
Avanova Women's Ruffle Strappy Ribbed One Piece Swimsuit
"I thought this was a great one, classic, everyday. You can run around and not be uncomfortable. This is a good one, high quality. It has padding in it, don't worry about anything showing because you won't see anything showing through."
This suit comes in 15 colors.
Lilosy High Waisted Tummy Control Ribbed Bikini Crop Top Brazilian Swimsuit
"This is a great color. This one is a little textured, which I like. It looks cute. It has a little bit of padding. It has that high waist. I have this in a medium. It is a great quality, especially for the price."
This suit comes in 28 colorways.
Madison LeCroy's Cover-Up Picks
Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
"If you're gonna wear a cover-up, wear this. Do you see how cute this is? Just flowing in the wind on the beach, this would go great with a white bikini or black. This is long enough where you wouldn't need to wear shorts. There are 16 colors."
This cover-up comes in 30 colorways
Dokotoo Womens Casual Short Sleeve Side Split Button Down Long Kimonos
"This one is long and flowy and makes you feel effortless, but look like you tried."
This cover-up comes in 13 colorways.
Madison LeCroy's Sunglasses Picks
Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses
"These are a vibe with the Beach Riot one-piece."
These sunglasses come in 8 colorways.
Feisedy Retro Oversized Square Horn Sunglasses Semi Cat Eye
"These are great. These glasses would work so well with a black bikini. Can't see the haters from here. "hese are a vibe. I would definitely add these to your cart. Come on."
These come in 8 colors and they have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madison LeCroy's Shorts Picks
One Teaspoon Women's Hendrixe Frankies Denim Shorts
"I like the wash of these. I think these are cute."
Madison LeCroy's Headband Picks
Lele Sadoughi Women's Oval Crystal Knotted Headband
"I think that this is very very important. Have you ever seen anything more beautiful than this headband? It's absolutely stunning."
Lele Sadoughi Women's Linen Knotted Headband
"Here's a great headband without the crystals. This is great to make a statement."
Madison LeCroy's Shoe Picks
Bronax Cloud Slides
"Wear these after yoga, possibly the airport, or the beach. They are actually really cute with a little white sock and sweats. I like the nude. They are very comfortable. This is what all the younger kids are wearing."
These slides come in 15 colors and they have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams recommended these slides too.
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides
"I have a Birkenstock-style shoe too. These are a copper-looking color. They're waterproof."
Madison LeCroy's Beauty Picks
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara, Volumizing, Glam Black
"This wand really gets into the lashes. I highly recommend this. That's a good one."
This mascara has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Coola Organic Mineral Sunscreen Tinted Lip Balm, Lip Care For Daily Protection, Broad Spectrum Spf 30
"I'm a huge fan of all SPF chapstick. I think this is a good color. You get the protection and it's nice color. This color is Nude Beach."
Amazon has this in seven shades. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, 1.7 oz - SPF 40 PA+++ Reef-Friendly, Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen & Makeup Primer - Weightless, Invisible, Oil Free & Scent Free - Beard Friendly - For All Skin Types
"This is really good. My facialist told me to put this on before I do anything and everything. I put this on after my skincare in the mornings. I've been doing that. I noticed a huge difference. I don't want to get melasma or anything like that."
This sunscreen has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This has also been recommended by Nina Dobrev, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and Real Housewives of Dallas alum Dr. Tiffany Moon.
Madison LeCroy's Hair Clip Picks
Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw- 4 Pack
"These clips, I just think they are so cute."
Wekin Large Hair Claw Clips, 8 Pack
"If you have extensions like myself or if you just have crazy thick hair, these are the clips you need. These are a neutral. There's eight of them. They're pretty strong. If you have thick hair, but your afraid the clips won't hold up, give these guys a shot."
Madison LeCroy's Beach Picks
Scout Errand Boy Extra Large Lightweight Utility Tote With Breakaway Zipper - Collapsible Grocery and Market or Beach Tote
"if you're going on a beach trip and need a bag, this one is massive. It folds up."
This comes in 9 colorways.
Chakir Turkish Linens Premium Quality 100% Cotton Turkish Cabana Thick Stripe Pool Beach Towels 4-Pack
"My mom always said to get a thinner towel. They're easier to wash and quicker to dry."
These come in 5 colors and they have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JML Microfiber Beach Towels, Quick Dry Towel Set (6 Pack)
"I thought these nude and white striped towels were pretty cute. When you're taking your beach selfies, you want a cute background, right?"
These towels have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 17 colors to choose from.
If you're looking for more shopping recommendations from Madison, here are her must-haves for engagement and bachelorette parties.