Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy "Highly Recommends" This $6 Mascara With 4,600+ 5-Star Reviews

We included these products chosen by Madison LeCroy because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Madison is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you don't think Amazon is the place for stylish summer finds, "shut your muppet mouth" and take these shopping recommendations from Madison LeCroy. The fashionable Bravo star is all about finding seasonal must-haves on a budget.

Madison did a swimwear haul during a recent Amazon Live session, telling shoppers, "I cannot wait to show you all of the great finds that I have been able to get on Amazon. I have a lot of great options for when your with your kids, your husband or boyfriend, and girls trips. We have them all covered. Cheers to hot girl summer always and forever, 24/7, seven days a week."

She didn't just recommend the swimsuits though. Madison also shared her must-have summer beauty products, shoes, accessories, and cover-ups— including this $6 mascara that has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.