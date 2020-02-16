Remember the name Gabby Barrett!

It's been less than two years since American Idol viewers were first introduced to the Pittsburgh resident. While standing in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, the country singer impressed us all with her versions of Carrie Underwood's "Good Girl" and Mickey Newbury's "His Eye Is on the Sparrow."

While she may have come in third place during her season, Gabby is proving that you don't have to come in first to win big.

Her single "I Hope" has become a country music radio favorite and continues to climb the charts. And spoiler alert: She's just getting started.

"To see how far the song has come in a year has been crazy," Gabby shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's Idol premiere. "It's really cool hearing it now and seeing everybody taking an interest into it. We're heading towards the Top 10 and I'm just really grateful for everything."