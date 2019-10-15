Attention, Bachelor Nation: The Stagecoach 2020 Lineup Is Here

  By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 8:27 AM

Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The lineup for Stagecoach 2020 has been revealed!

That's right, the music festival that sparked some serious drama in Bachelor Nation is making its return! Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church are set to headline the country music festival, kicking off Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif.

"Headlining Stagecoach has always been on my bucket list. Can't wait to see y'all in April!" Thomas Rhett said Thursday.

The "Notice" singer will take the stage Friday night while Underwood headlines on Saturday, April 25. Looking ahead to the performance, Underwood said Thursday, "There's nothing like a Stagecoach audience and I can't wait to take that stage again!"

Then on Sunday, April 26, Church will take the stage to perform at the festival.

"Been fortunate enough to play Stagecoach a few times," Church said. "They will most certainly get everything the band and I have!"

Photos

Stagecoach 2019: Star Sightings

"Shattering our all-time attendance record in 2019 only made our team work harder and dive deeper to deliver more to our fans this year," Stacy Vee, talent buyer for the festival, shared on Thursday. "The Stagecoach 2020 lineup is all about high energy and getting every type of country music fan fired up. On top of this crazy lineup, Guy Fieri is back, Diplo is back, and we have much more in store that is absolutely going to blow minds!"

Passes for the music festival will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. PDT at stagecoachfestival.com.

Take a look at the complete lineup above!

