Relive the Royal Family's Most Memorable Moments of 2019: A Birth, a Rumored Rift and More

Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images), Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan came under fire in August after they took a private plane to Nice for a getaway at Elton John's home. John clapped back at the critics, noting he and David Furnish had provided the royal couple with a private jet "to maintain a high level of much-needed protection."

"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint," he stated at the time.

Ellen DeGeneres and more stars also came to the duke and duchess' defense.