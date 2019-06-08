by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 10:08 AM
Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis stole the show at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade in London, which marked his Buckingham Palace balcony debut.
The 1-year-old waved excitedly while in his mother's arms as he watched the festivities with his parents and siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, as well as many more members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. The event marks an official belated birthday celebration for the monarch, who turned 93 in April.
Louis wore a blue and white outfit similar to ones George and William wore for their major debuts. Charlotte wore a blue and white floral smocked dress she has worn before in public and George was seen only from the waist up, wearing a white polo shirt with blue piping.
This also marked a rare public appearance in general for Louis, who remained at home at about six weeks old during last year's event.
See photos from the Trooping the Colour parade:
GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock
Louis perfects his royal wave.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Cambridges watch the flypast.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Charlotte greets her subjects.
Article continues below
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
George displays his adorable signature expression.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The four smile at the crowds.
Article continues below
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Duke of Sussex joins the ladies.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
This marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a month ago.
Article continues below
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The guest of honor.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has fun with the Cambridges.
Article continues below
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips and their children Savannah and Isla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also attended the event and appeared with the family on the balcony. It marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to the couple's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one month ago. Days after he was born, Meghan and Harry showed him off in a brief and small press photo call at Windsor Castle.
Other royals spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony included William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew, Duke of York, plus William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, who last year made headlines when she playfully teased George at Trooping the Color. The Cambridge children stood far away from the Phililips girls at Saturday's event.
Not in attendance: The queen's husband Prince Philip, who rarely appears at royal events these days, as he is retired. He is set to turn 98 on Monday.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?