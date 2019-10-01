Prince Harry Blasts British Press for Bullying Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is taking a stand against the press in defense of his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex released a statement on Tuesday, calling out the British tabloid press over their "ruthless" campaign against the Duchess of Sussex. It's also been confirmed that the royals are taking legal action over the publishing of a private letter written by Meghan.

"As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world – on every level – we have never needed responsible media more," Harry's statement begins. "Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."