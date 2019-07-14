by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 11:20 AM
Looking like a queen, Beyoncé bonded immediately at the Lion King U.K. premiere with a real royal, Meghan Markle.
The singer and cast member sported an off-the-shoulder golden gown with side slit as she walked the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with husband Jay-Z. There, they met up with Meghan, who wore a semi-sheer black dress, and husband Prince Harry, and the ladies hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been photographed together.
The couples then talked to each other about their kids, according to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, who posted a video on Twitter.
The premiere marked the first red carpet event for Meghan since she married Harry in 2018 and her first major celebrity event since she gave birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor two months ago. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.
See photos of the couples and other stars at the Lion King premiere in London:
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
Hugs!
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
A new Fab Four?
NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images
The ladies bond immediately.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two arrive at the London premiere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The two share a moment on the red carpet at the London premiere.
Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
One fan seemed particularly star-struck by Meghan Markle.
Ian West/PA Wire
The two make their entrance.
Catherine Wylie/PA Wire
The singer looks like a queen alongside her husband.
Ian West/PA Wire
The singer and cast member poses for a pic.
Ian West/PA Wire
Cast members Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Beyoncé, and Billy Eichner and director Jon Favreau pose for a photo.
In February, Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted an honor at the 2019 BRIT Awards via a video showing them standing alongside a portrait of Meghan.
The Lion King hits theaters July 19.
