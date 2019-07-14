Looking like a queen, Beyoncé bonded immediately at the Lion King U.K. premiere with a real royal, Meghan Markle.

The singer and cast member sported an off-the-shoulder golden gown with side slit as she walked the red carpet at Leicester Square Gardens with husband Jay-Z. There, they met up with Meghan, who wore a semi-sheer black dress, and husband Prince Harry, and the ladies hugged it out immediately. This marked the first time they have been photographed together.

The couples then talked to each other about their kids, according to the Daily Mail's Rebecca English, who posted a video on Twitter.

The premiere marked the first red carpet event for Meghan since she married Harry in 2018 and her first major celebrity event since she gave birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor two months ago. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are parents to 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and 2-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.