Meghan Markle is having a baby shower fit for a royal.

The lucky few guests who nabbed an invite to the Duchess of Sussex's New York City baby shower are in for a treat! Tatler reports that A-listers Amal Clooneyand Serena Williams coordinated a luxurious and peaceful celebration for the mother-to-be at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The upscale penthouse costs $75,000 a night, but, according to the hotel website, the price is negotiable.

Markle's gracious hosts, who are rumored to be footing the bill, softened the hard lines and modern decor of the contemporary building by arranging for bunches of peonies to surround the guests. These flowers likely cost a pretty penny since peonies are out of season. One florist estimates that they are priced at $15 a stem, or $180 for each arrangement.

Roses were also delivered to the penthouse earlier this morning and could cost $85 per arrangement. If 20 centerpieces of each flower are ordered, the bill would tally up to an estimated $5,300.