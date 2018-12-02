Kensington Palace Breaks Silence After Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud Rumors: Report

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 6:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Trooping The Colour

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

Those Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle feud rumors? Looks like they're Fake News. Well, at least the latest development.

Amid mounting tabloid reports of tense moments between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's wives, Kensington Palace has issued a rare statement, of denial, in response to a Saturday story by The Sun. The outlet quoted a source as saying that Kate and Meghan had an "explosive row," or argument, before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May. According to the newspaper, Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her team, saying, "That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them."

"This never happened," The Sun quoted a Kensington Palace spokesman as saying, in response to the argument claims.

The source had also told The Sun, "It's a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach."

Photos

How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Australia Royal Tour Fashion Compare

Kate and Meghan have rarely been seen together in public since the May wedding. Last week, The Sun reported that Meghan left Kate "in tears over her demands for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress after a "stressful" fitting. Royal aides neither denied nor confirmed the incident.

Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rumors of a feud between Kate and Meghan were fueled after Kensington Palace announced last month that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would move out the palace complex, where they and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside in separate units, and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle "as they prepare for the arrival of their first child." Meghan is due to give birth this spring.

Last week, Kate appeared warm and cheerful when asked by a fan if she was excited for her sister-in-law and her new baby.

News of the Sussexes' upcoming move also came recent reports of "tension" between William and Harry. In late October, the Sunday Times' reported that the two were making plans to split their shared Kensington Palace household, which means creating two separate courts with separate staffs "to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities." Kensington Palace has not commented on the reports.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Meghan Markle , Rumors , Royals , Feuds , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle

A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding

Queen Elizabeth II, Ascot Day 1

Queen Elizabeth II Is Especially Regal in Newly Unveiled Portrait

Kate Middleton Is "Excited" About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Meghan Markle, 2015

Meghan Markle's 2015 Trip to Malta

ESC: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton Gushes Over Meghan Markle's Pregnancy as Feud Rumors Wage On

Meghan Markle, 2015

Meghan Markle's Never-Before-Seen Trip to Malta Proves She Was Always Fit to be Royal

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.