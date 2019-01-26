Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 6:48 PM
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Philip has apologized to the woman injured in a car crash last week.
On Jan. 17, the 97-year-old crashed into Emma Fairweather's car near Sandringham Estate. He went uninjured in the crash, but Fairweather reportedly broke her wrist. Another woman in the car had scrapes on her knees and the 9-month-old baby in the backseat fortunately was not injured.
Buckingham Palace released a statement that day about the situation. "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon," it said. "The Duke was not injured." Prince Philip went to a doctor later on as a precaution, but was cleared.
Following the car crash, Fairweather spoke to the Sunday Mirror and told the publication that she was "upset" that the Duke of Edinburgh had not apologized to her as of two days later.
"It has been such a traumatic and painful time and I would have expected more of the Royal Family," she said on Jan. 19.
She added, "I love the royals but I've been ignored and rejected and I'm in a lot of pain. It would mean the world to me if Prince Philip said sorry but I have no idea if he's sorry at all."
Well, it seems now Prince Philip and the royals have heard her pain and offered their apologies last week.
On Saturday, Mirror published a photo of a letter allegedly sent to Fairweather from the Prince. The letter was dated Jan. 21. Buckingham Palace told the Mirror that the letter was genuine.
Prince Philip typed a letter but wrote the salutation and signature in blue pen. "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at Babingley cross-roads," it began.
"I have been across that crossing any number of times and I know very well the amount of traffic that uses the main road. It was a bright sunny day and at about three in the afternoon, the sun was low over the Wash," it continued. "In other words, the sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dershingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the other car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences."
Archant
Fairweather, however, disputes Prince Philip's statement about it being a "bright sunny day."
She told the Mirror, "Prince Philip apparently said to a witness that it was the sun that dazzled him but I can't see how that could be true when it was overcast."
Prince Philip admitted he was "somewhat shaken after the accident" but he was "greatly relieved" that no one in Fairweather's car was "seriously injured." He went on, "I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury."
He concluded the letter, "I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience."
Queen Elizabeth II's husband has since been seen driving around the area in a new Land Rover.
While a letter with Sandringham Estate's seal on it and a signature from Prince Philip is a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir, Fairtweather knows exactly where she's going to keep it. She told the paper, "It will just go in a file with all the rest of paperwork on this."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?