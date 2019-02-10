Shutterstock
Thomas Markle has shared a letter that he claims was written to him by his daughter, Meghan Markle.
While E! News has not been able to verify its authenticity, the Duchess of Sussex's father shared the handwritten letter with the Mail on Saturday–dated August 2018—in which she allegedly begs him to avoid talking to the press and to come to terms with the consequences of his actions in recent months.
The five-page heartfelt note opened by writing, "Daddy, It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing."
"Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces—not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand."
According to the letter, the former Suits star continued to voice her frustrations and heartbreak by explaining that she "only ever loved, protected and defended" her father.
"Offering whatever financial support I could, worrying about your health…and always asking how I could help."
"So the week of the wedding to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying. I called and texted…I begged you to accept help—we sent someone to your home…and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids."
The missive continued: "You've said I never helped you financially and you'v never asked me for help which is also untrue; you sent me an email last October that said: ‘If I've depended too much on your for financial help then I'm sorry but please if you could help me more not as a bargaining chip for my loyalty.'"
The letter appears to show Meghan making one last ditch effort to halt her father's hurtful ways. "To hear about the attacks you've made at Harry in [the] press, who was nothing but patient, kind and understanding with you is perhaps the most painful of all."
Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images
A part of the letter also points to the 37-year-old feeling the lasting effects of her half-sister Samantha Markle's ongoing efforts to air her dirty laundry and sully her name.
There allegedly were lies "manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know…You watched me silently suffer at the hand of her vicious lies, I crumbled inside.'"
"If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband. I realize you are so far down this rabbit hole that you feel (or may feel) there's no way out, but if you take a moment to pause I think you'll see that being able to live with a clear conscience is more valuable than any payment in the world."
Thomas told the outlet that he initially intended to keep the note private "out of respect for Meghan" but that he was forced to release the details after false reports surfaced about the specifics of the letter.
And as for his response? Today Thomas says he wants a chance to meet in person with the hopes of moving forward. "You can hate me if you want. I can't force you. I made a big mistake. I'm human and I'm sorry! How much longer must I say it? I wish we could get together and take a photo for the whole world to see. If you and Harry don't like it? Fake it for one photo."
Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the release—or the contents—of the personal letter.