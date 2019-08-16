The True Story of How Twitter Helped Lead Sarah Hyland to Her Forever Love With Wells Adams

Wells Adams seems to be working single-handedly to change the meaning of the term keyboard warrior.

A true prince with a WiFi connection, the podcast host tends to swoop in whenever an ill-advised troller dare insult his fiancée Sarah Hyland. Just try to come for her weight—a lifelong struggle for the actress who was born with kidney dysplasia and fights to keep her muscle mass between hospitalizations—Adams will show you the door.

When one fan implored her to "eat a doughnut," he swiftly shot back, "Eat s--t." Another who slammed her for looking "really unhealthy" got the same treatment, with Adams writing, "You, your the type of fan who's a douche bag." (His girlfriend gently corrected him with a playful, "@wellsadams baby...you're*".)

And the critic who inexplicably insulted Hyland's choice to wear glasses to a pre-Emmys party? Adams shut that down, writing the obvious, "It's so she can see s--t."