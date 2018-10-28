Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's Halloween Costume Is the Definition of Couple Goals

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 4:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Taco bout a cute couple!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams put all other Halloween couple costumes to shame on Saturday night at the Just Jared Halloween party. The Modern Family star dressed up as a taco and the former Bachelorette contestant rocked a long brown wig and yellow dress to be Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Separately, they sound like fun costumes as the two got into the Halloween spirit. 

Put them together, though, and it's a completely different story. Taco and Belle...They're putting the "Supreme" in "Crunchwrap Supreme."

Adams posted a photo from the night that showed them walking together, holding hands and smiling. One of their friends made a face in the background. In the picture, Hyland stares lovingly at Adams, who looks ahead. "Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle," he captioned it.

Aww!

Photos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Cutest Pics

Hyland and Adams have been defining couple goals for what feels like forever, although the two of them have been a couple for just over a year. After trying the long distance shtick for a while, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender packed up a moving van and hauled his belongings to Los Angeles. They now live together.

Hyland told E! News in August how their relationship has grown since he made his visit in Los Angeles more permanent. "I think it's brought us closer," she said at the time. "He's more anal and cleaner than I am, so it's great."

Time after time, Adams has come to her defense and helped shut down body shamers that continue to bother Hyland. On Oct. 6, Adams called out one Instagram user who criticized Hyland's glasses. Barely a day before that, he made a retort to someone who said Hyland was too skinny. 

"Eat a doughnut," the person commented on a photo of the Modern Family star wearing a bathing suit.

"Eat s--t," Adams replied.

On Sept. 16, the lovebirds celebrated their 1-year anniversary together and posted about each other on social media. It is how they met, after all. "A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams 'when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!' I still can't tell if I just bullied you in to being with me and you're scared to leave? But please don't," she captioned a funny photo of them laughing together on the beach.

Not long after their anniversary, Hyland told E! News how they celebrated the special day. Adams got her a very sentimental gift. She told E! News, "He took all the Polaroids I take and put them in his typewriter and wrote things on them. Then he bought a leather-bound journal that you can put pictures in...He's amazing."

Check out some of Adams and Hyland's Halloween costume competition in the gallery below!

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Halloween

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel dressed up as a bombshell fembot alongside Fai Khadra as Austin Powers. 

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

The adorable pair made a super cute couple's costume by dressing up as a taco and Belle for Just Jared's Halloween party. Get it—Taco Bell! 

Halloween, Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden

The couple channeled iconic silver screen pair Tony Montana and Elvira Hancock from Scarface for Just Jared's Halloween party. 

Article continues below

Halloween, G-Eazy

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Stillhouse Spirits Co.

G-Eazy

The rapper showed up as Harvey Dent for Stillhouse's Night of the Fallen Halloween Party at Marquee in NYC. 

Halloween, Levi Meaden, Ariel Winter

Instagram

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden

The pair dressed up as '90s couple Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

Halloween, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart

Instagram

Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale co-stars dressed up as another pair of famous friends: Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite. 

Article continues below

George Clooney, Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Halloween

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for CATCH Las Vegas

George Clooney, Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

The trio of celeb BFFs stepped out for the Casamigos & CATCH Halloween party at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas as two pilots and a stewardess. 

Lily-Rose Depp

V Magazine

Lily-Rose Depp

The Chanel model holds her V Magazine cover at the publication's Halloween party at Jane's Carousel in New York.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

The Casamigos co-founder and the supermodel strike a pose at the bash.

Article continues below

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford & Presley Gerber

The celeb family all dressed up for the Casamigos party.

Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor

The American Idol host and his longtime girlfriend dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Wintour at the Casamigos bash.

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Harry Styles

The "Two Ghosts" singer dressed up in a replica of Elton John's 1975 Dodgers concert outfit at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Article continues below

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Jenner

The Hills star and his wife dressed up as characters from Scarface at the Casamigos party.

Brandon Jenner, Linda Thompson, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Linda Thompson & Brandon Jenner

Brandon attended the Casamigos bash alongside his mom, Linda Thompson.

Sean Combs, P Diddy, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy strikes a pose at the Casamigos bash.

Article continues below

Zoe Kravitz, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Zoë Kravitz

Big Little Liars star attends the Casamigos Halloween bash.

Olivia Munn, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Olivia Munn

Actress smiles for cameras at the Halloween celebration.

Paris Hilton, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton

Paris strikes a pose in her costume at the Casamigos party.

Article continues below

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Nicky Hilton

Designer appears to be channeling her sister's 21st birthday outfit for her costume.

Ross Butler, Noah Centineo, Casamigos Halloween Party 2018

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Ross Butler & Noah Centineo

Actors share a laugh at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

The reality star and her actor beau posed for photos at the Casamigos celebration.

Article continues below

Scheana Shay, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Scheana Shay

Monsters and Vanderpump rules. The Bravo star gets spooked at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights." 

Erika Jayne, Halloween 2018

Splash

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hosts Freixenet's annual Black Magic Halloween Party. 

Halloween, Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French

Ron Mateo / Universal Studios Hollywood

Christopher French & Ashley Tisdale

The couple got into the spooky spirit by hanging out at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights for a night of scary surprises.

Article continues below

Halloween, Nicole Richie

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Nicole Richie

The mom-of-two seemed to be having a good time at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. 

Halloween, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Daryl Sabara & Meghan Trainor

The engaged couple spent their night at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and took a pic with some of the scary characters.

Mandy Moore, Wilmer Valderrama, Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Night, 2018

Instagram

Mandy Moore & Wilmer Valderrama

Most people would agree that frightening reunions with your ex is not something to look forward to, but these two consider it tradition. Every year, the former flames attend Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights together.

Article continues below

Alessandra Ambrosio, Kids, Halloween

Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio

The supermodel and her kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, were all smiles spending the day at the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen, Halloween

Instagram

Alec Baldwin

Proud mom Hilaria Baldwin shared this sweet photo of Alec and their daughter Carmen striking identical poses with pumpkins ahead of the holiday.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Instagram

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The former Project Runway host sported shades and a long flannel as she posed in front of a wall of pumpkins with her (hidden) kids.

Article continues below

Pink, Instagram, Pumpkin Patch

Pink/Instagram

Pink

The pop singer brought along Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, to the pumpkin patch and captioned the Instagram post, "I think he's going to be a director and she's going to take it until one day she just beats the crap out of him." 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Halloween 2018

Courtesy of Nights of the Jack

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

It's family night for the reality stars who travel to Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, Calif. for a festive evening. 

Tyler Posey

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Tyler Posey & Sophia Ali

The Teen Wolf actor and Grey's Anatomy actress had a spooky third wheel on their Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights date.

Article continues below

Iggy Azalea

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Iggy Azalea

The "Black Widow" rapper did her best Scream Queens impersonation at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Ariel Winter

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star showed no fear as she explored the mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

Baby's first Halloween costume! The reality star's little pumpkin turned into a pumpkin more than two weeks before the holiday.

Article continues below

Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Adam Farahan, Halloween 2018

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood

Shahs of Sunset Cast

Nema Vand, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Adam Farahan come together at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood. 

Kendra Wilkinson, Halloween 2018

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack

Kendra Wilkinson

Happy Halloween! The reality star attends the Nights of the Jack launch at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., with her family.

Lauren Conrad

Instagram // @laurenconrad

Lauren Conrad

Growing up so fast! The Hills star shared an adorable picture of her son at the pumpkin patch.

Article continues below

Janel Parrish, Halloween 2018

Nate Weber/ Universal Studios Hollywood

Janel Parrish

Mirror, mirror on the wall... which liar is the spookiest of them all? -A

The Pretty Little Liars star got into the Halloween spirit at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Jamie Foxx, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Jamie Foxx

The actor celebrated his daughter's birthday with a night of frights at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Jana Kramer

Instagram // @kramergirl

Jana Kramer

Tis' the season. The country singer spent an afternoon picking pumpkins with her husband, daughter and baby-to-be.

Article continues below

Chris Randone

Instgaram // @chrisrandone

Chris Randone

The Bachelor in Paradise couple enjoyed a festive pumpkin patch date.

Adam Devine, Chloe Bridges, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges

Trick or treat? The couple prepared themselves for a night of scares at "Halloween Horror Nights" inside Universal Studios Hollywood.

Teddi Mellencamp

Instagram // @teddimellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got her family into the Halloween spirit with a visit to the pumpkin patch. 

Article continues below

"Shameless" Cast

Status PR

Shameless Cast

Shameless-ly spooky! Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkowsky and Shanola Hampton made Knott's Scary Farm VIP night a family affair.

James Franco, Halloween 2018

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood

James Franco

The Hollywood actor joins close friends Scott Haze, Michael Gandolfini, Chris Bauer, Isabel Pakzad, Julia Garner and Mark Foster at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Austin Mahone

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood

Austin Mahone

The Brand New singer had a spooktacular evening at Universal Studios' Haunted Horror Nights.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2018

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sarah Hyland , Couples , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, Instagram

Andy Cohen Becomes the 6th Member of the Backstreet Boys During Las Vegas Concert

Joe Jonas, Halloween

Joe Jonas' Halloween Costume Was Perfectly Inspired by Fiancée Sophie Turner

Ben Affleck, World Series, Dodgers

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunite and Attend World Series Game With Their Kids

Simone Biles

A Kidney Stone Couldn't Stop Simone Biles From Dominating at the 2018 World Gymnastics Championships

Demi Moore

Demi Moore Gets Brutally Honest About Overcoming Her "Self-Destructive" Spiral

Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Meghan Markle Nails Speech About Women's Right to Vote

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, New Zealand

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rubbed Noses in New Zealand

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.