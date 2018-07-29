Forget about a rose. Chris Harrison wants one member of Bachelor Nation to get a ring!

It's no secret that the host of ABC's popular franchise has seen his share of wonderful couples.

But with Becca Kufrin's season coming to an end and Bachelor in Paradise kicking off next month, there's one famous pair that Chris can't get enough of. Any guesses?

He's for sure Team Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

"They are an amazing couple and are crazy in love with each other. They are both quirky, goofy and funny," Chris shared with E! News exclusively at the City of Hope poker tournament inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "I don't know when this [engagement] is going to happen, but it will happen. If there is a couple I root for, it's them."