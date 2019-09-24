by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 12:41 PM
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to bring the world a daily dose of relationship goals!
The recently engaged couple has no shortage of sweet Instagram content and adorable romantic captions, and once again they are proving why they might be the cutest celebrity couple in Hollywood. The Modern Family actress and her Bachelor alum fiancé have been dating for more than two years, and in a recent social media post, Sarah revealed some details about their first date.
"A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we're engaged," the actress shared with a photo of the two sharing a smooch. "It's amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back."
The two are never ones to play coy about their relationship, and fans have gotten a front row seat to all the sweet details and flirty messages they've shared over the years.
For fans of Sarah and Wells, this isn't the first time the two have made us jealous with their social media PDA. Who can forget that cheeky Instagram comment that left the internet speechless earlier this year. After Sarah posted a cute shot showcasing her flexibility, Wells cleverly commented "I think your hip is broken." Naturally, Sarah replied, "Hmm...I wonder why," with a little smirky face emoji in case anyone was still confused.
Ever since sparking relationship rumors with their cute Stranger Things themed costumes in October 2017, these two have been practically inseparable. From lavish tropical vacations to major health scares, they're definitely a match made in heaven.
It's a good thing they're each other's forever people, because that means the world now gets to fawn over their mushy content forever, too!
Cheers to the happy couple!
