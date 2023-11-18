The Secrets of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Enduring Love

Watch : Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a "Proud Wife" of Nominee Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas never even took off his wedding ring.

That's how confident the actor was that he and Catherine Zeta-Jones would reconcile after they briefly retreated to separate enclaves of New York, Douglas based at their Manhattan residence and his wife remaining at their estate in Bedford.

"Onwards and upwards," he told E! News in upbeat fashion in October 2013, two months after he and Zeta-Jones revealed they had taken "time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage." He elaborated on The Tonight Show days later, "Sometimes people take a little bit of a break, but it doesn't necessarily mean that's the end. I'm very hopeful."

You get out what you put in, and that work not only led to their eventual reunion, but it seems to have shored up their marriage for the long haul.

"It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," Zeta-Jones told The Telegraph after she and Douglas notched their 22nd wedding anniversary a year ago.