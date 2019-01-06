It pays to be funny!

Michael Douglas knows this to be true as he's just walked away the winner of a Golden Globe thanks to his work in The Kominsky Method. This is not the seasoned actor's first Golden Globes win as he has previously won for Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Behind the Candelabra and Romancing the Stone. He was also previously awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Despite previous critical acclaim for his work, Douglas wasn't exactly a shoo-in for the Globe statue as he was up against some notable names. Others nominated in this category include: Who Is America's Sacha Baron Cohen, Kidding's Jim Carrey, Atlanta's Donald Glover and Barry's Bill Hader. Thus, it wasn't surprising when the 74-year-old actor paid tribute to his funny peers during his acceptance speech.

"Hollywood Foreign Press, thank you, guys, so much. After 45 years you always surprise me and treated me so well," Douglas gushed onstage. "Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine being in the same group...sitting here for an honor in comedy is just great."